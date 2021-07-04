Tori Spelling On A ‘Sex Strike’ With Husband Dean McDermott?

Is Tori Spelling on a sex strike against her husband Dean McDermott? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Tori Spelling ‘Banished’ Dean McDermott From The Bedroom?

This week’s edition of Star reports Tori Spelling isn’t in the mood to be intimate with her husband Dean McDermott. In a recent appearance on Sirius XM, Spelling told Jeff Lewis that McDermott “was gone for six months filming in another country.” When Lewis pressed on, asking if Spelling and McDermott were having marital problems, Spelling responded, “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed.”

The tabloid speculates that McDermott’s time away brought back bad memories for Spelling of McDermott’s previous infidelity while on location. An insider tells the outlet, “Tori’s been punishing him ever since he got back,” adding, Dean’s really confused and humiliated by all this. He though they worked past his betrayal and were in a much better place.” The source elaborates, “But Tori hasn’t been in a romantic mood lately and won’t let him back into their bedroom until he finds a way to prove himself.”

Tori Spelling Waiting For McDermott To ‘Prove Himself’?

So, has Spelling really kicked McDermott out of the bedroom? While it’s possible, we doubt that’s what she was saying in her SiriusXM appearance. When Spelling was pressed on the issue, she responded, “Since he left – this is not good, you guys – but since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” adding, “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms.”

The tabloid chose to omit that part of the interview. What Spelling explained is that she let her kids and dogs got used to sleeping with her in the six months that McDermott was away and hasn’t been able to get everyone to return to their typical sleeping arrangement. Has that affected their intimacy? Possibly, but Spelling did not comment on the state of she and McDermott’s marriage or their sex life. Despite the article’s provocative title, there’s no evidence for this alleged “sex strike.”

And most telling is the tabloid’s explanation for the alleged intimacy drought. According to the magazine’s so-called insider, Spelling had McDermott’s past transgressions on her mind. A breach of trust is hard to recover from, sure, but why would Spelling be “punishing” McDermott now for something that happened years ago? The outlet doesn’t say McDermott was unfaithful to Spelling on his recent trip, so it’s unclear why Spelling would be waiting for him to “prove himself.”

The Tabloids On Tori Spelling

The tabloid media frequently speculates on the state of Spelling’s marriage. Not long ago, the National Enquirer alleged Spelling was demanding a 6th baby to save her marriage. Then, OK! reported divorce was “around the corner” for Spelling and McDermott. And more recently, Star claimed Spelling was “too broke to divorce” McDermott. All of these reports were similarly unsupported, none of them able to provide proof for their claims. While we can’t speak to the state of Spelling and McDermott’s marriage since they themselves have remained quiet on the matter, we can say there’s no evidence for these tabloid’s outrageous claims.

