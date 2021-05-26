Tori Spelling Near ‘Breakdown’ After Being Cut Of Inheritance And ‘BH90210’ Cancellation?

Tori Spelling has certainly had her ups and downs since stepping into the spotlight on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the ’90s. Money has always been an issue for the actress since the death of her father, Aaron Spelling, the famous film and television producer. He famously left both of his children $800,000 out of several million. Here are a few rumors about the actress Gossip Cop has reported on.

Having A Breakdown After Her Show’s Cancellation?

The National Enquirer ran a story saying Tori Spelling was devastated after Fox announced that BH90210 wouldn’t receive a second season. “Tori was counting on her payday from the show to get her out of debt — and now she’s watching the gravy train roll away without her!” an “insider” said. Of course, Gossip Cop squashed the rumors by talking directly with Spelling’s rep, who denied the allegations and mentioned the actress was already working on another project, Tori Tried and True.

Was Spelling Banking On ‘BH90210’ To Survive?

Speaking of the show that made her famous, OK! alleged that Spelling and her family were entirely relying on the show’s second season to float them financially. “Tori’s reality show career has dried up and she even has trouble getting regular auditions, so really, 90210 is her mainstay. She not only really wants, but also really needs the reboot to continue,” an inside source told the outlet. Once again, a rep for Spelling came forward with a statement dismissing the rumors.

Does Her Mom Hate Her Husband?

Tori Spelling’s relationship with her husband Dean McDermott has also had its highs and lows since the two tied the knot in 2006. In 2019, OK! reported that her mom, Candy, was “up in arms” over comments McDermott made about relationships. “Monogamy is hard,” the father of five said. An anonymous source alleged that Candy “never took to Dean but she’s done her best to tolerate him for the sake of her daughter and her grandchildren.”

Gossip Cop found that the quote was taken out of context. McDermott was referring to the hard work it to keep his marriage alive. Spelling’s rep confirmed our suspicions. “Tori and her mom and Dean are in the best place in their relationship ever right now,” they told us.

Mom Cutting Tori Out Of Inheritance?

Back in March 2020, the National Enquirer reported that Candy was leaving her fortune not to her daughter, but to animal charities. An inside source gabbed that Candy constantly put her dog JJ before her kids but wouldn’t “leave [Tori] and her brother high and dry.” Despite the outlet’s claim, Gossip Cop busted the article, pointing out Instagram photos the actress posted in honor of her mother for birthdays and holidays.

