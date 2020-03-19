Tori Spelling’s Mom Cutting Her Out Of Fortune, Leaving It All To Animal Charities?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Tori Spelling’s mom cutting her out of her fortune and leaving it all to animal charities? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week, but it’s completely untrue. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to the National Enquirer, Spelling’s mother Candy is planning on leaving her massive fortune to animal charities. A supposed source tells the tabloid that Tori had “known for a long time that her mom’s dog JJ comes first,” but didn’t believe “her own mother would leave her and her brother high and dry.”

Calling the actress a “spendaholic,” the tabloid claims Spelling’s troubles with money and her “up-and-down” marriage to actor Dean McDermott had left her counting on a sizable inheritance from her mother. But no such luck, the questionable tipster goes on: “Candy does a lot to help with the kids, but Tori feels like she got robbed.”

When Tori’s father Aaron died in 2006, Tori and her brother Randy each received only $800,000 of his fortune worth several hundred million dollars. The Enquirer’s insider reports that Candi thought Aaron did that so Tori wouldn’t waste it. A second shady tipster speaking to the tabloid says that Candy “frequently” gives her daughter money to help raise Tori’s five children, but has now “told Tori it’s her own fault she’s broke and she has no intention of constantly bailing her out.”

Gossip Cop has exclusively learned that this story is false. We checked in with a spokesperson for Tori Spelling, who is qualified to speak on the record for her, and we’re told this story is made up. The idea that Candy would pass her fortune on to her dog instead of her daughter is just silly, as is the idea that the actress is counting on her mother’s death – which is in no way imminent – to save her from financial ruin.

Tori has been known in the past for her rocky relationship with her mother (at the time of Aaron’s death, they were estranged) and her irresponsible spending habits. Candy even said in a 2014 interview with the New York Times that she thought Tori “lacked the wherewithal to manage a large inheritance.”

However, in recent years it’s clear that mother and daughter have patched up their relationship. In an interview with Andy Cohen last August, Tori explained that things are great with her mom: “It’s good, really good right now.” The following month, Tori wished her mother happy birthday on Instagram. “I adore this woman,” she wrote in a long and heartfelt message. It’s laughable to think that Candy would choose to divert her fortune away from her daughter just because of how Tori used to act over a decade ago.



The cancellation of BH90210 last November prompted a slew of phony tabloid rumors about Tori similar to this one. OK! alleged that Spelling was “desperate” for a second season of the reboot show to save her from debt. That tabloid then claimed, out of the blue, that Candy did not trust Tori’s husband Dean McDermott. Meanwhile, the Enquirer had her on the “verge of a breakdown” after the cancellation. Gossip Cop looked into each of these claims and found them to be totally bogus.