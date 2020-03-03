Tori Spelling Opens Up About Her Kids Being Bullied In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

By Elyse Johnson |

Tori Spelling is a household name for Gen X, but the actress is much more than her legacy. Despite all her success, Spelling is most passionate about her role as a mother. The actress, who is married to Dean McDermott, has five children with her husband. Spelling’s personal life has long been the subject of media and tabloid scrutiny, but when it comes to her children, she’s standing up for them.

Tori Spelling speaks her mind

In February of this year, the actress took to her social media to explain that her two eldest children, Stella and Liam, were being bullied. Stella, who is 12, and Liam, who is 11, were apparently being bullied at their schools, and Spelling felt that she could no longer keep her silence over the situation. In a caption that she posted on her social media page, the actress recounted the horrifying situation under a picture of her children when they were both the ages of 1 and 2, respectively.

Tori Spelling first opened up about Stella, stating: “Stella is 11. She was 1 in this pic. Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness. Her beautiful heart, full of hope. Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime. Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like ‘Patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change’,” Spelling wrote.

The actress stated that the bully in question never changed or took responsibility for his actions. Spelling claimed that the bully’s parents are on the school board, which could be why the bully received a pass for his actions.

She’s simply a #ConcernedMom

Tori Spelling and her husband relocated Stella to a different school, and even though the bullying didn’t cease, things were handled better this time. “This time, my daughter was bullied so badly ( including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about.). This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done,” the actress elaborated in the post.

As for her son, Liam, Spelling spoke about his experience of being tormented and the unkind words that were spoken about him. The actress claimed that even the school’s principal called her son, “lazy” and “unmotivated”. “Poor guy thought from way he was treated by her that he was ‘stupid’. Beyond not the case. He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and creative kind guy! Then, he started his new middle school. Same school as Stella. He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches,” the actress said.

The actress concluded that she was hesitant to post about this because she was afraid of being judged for having problems like everyone else. Since the actress has shared her story, she’s received an outpouring of love from fans who have encountered similar problems. It’s nice to see #concernedmoms banding together to stand up for their children!