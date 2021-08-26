Gossip Cop

Tori Spelling Headed For Messy Divorce After Financial Problems?

M
Mackenzie Jerks
2:00 pm, August 26, 2021
Tori Spelling smiling in a silver dress
(David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The marital troubles between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are a hot topic for a number of tabloids out there. Gossip Cop has looked into several reports that Spelling is on the verge of a messy divorce for a wide array of reasons. Here’s everything we’ve heard about Spelling’s struggles lately. 

Relying On Mom For Money 

Last July, one story from the Globe reported that Spelling was forced to turn to her mother for financial assistance. The magazine speculated that Spelling and McDermott had separated, and the actress was struggling to pay credit card bills. 

At the time the story was released, Spelling had been seen not wearing her wedding ring — but so were a lot of celebrities, given the pandemic. Additionally, the Globe notoriously published harsh and false articles about Spelling and McDermott, so Gossip Cop would rather rely on Spelling herself instead of the magazine. 

Tori Spelling On A Sex Strike 

Star wasn’t shy about crossing personal boundaries and released a story that said Spelling was on a sex strike after McDermott returned from filming in another country. The outlet claimed to have an insider that stated, “Tori’s been punishing him ever since he got back.” 

Gossip Cop didn’t give the story much plausibility then and still doesn’t believe the narrative to be entirely accurate. The magazine failed to present all the facts available at the time. Spelling remarked that her kids and dogs were sleeping in her bed in a radio interview, which the Star twisted into a sex strike against McDermott. What the tabloid failed to address is that her kids and dog got used to sleeping in her bed while McDermott was away filming, and sleeping arrangements hadn’t gotten back to normal. 

Tori Spelling ‘Wasting Away To Nothing’ Amidst Relationship Struggles

After Spelling was photographed filling up her car, the National Enquirer was quick to jump to assumptions. The magazine published a piece claiming Spelling was “wasting away to nothing” and “barely has the energy to gas up the car” as a result of her failing relationship. 

Although Spelling had lost some weight, that didn’t seem to correlate with her marital struggles. In fact, Spelling posted an Instagram story that read, “I’m working on myself personally and physically, and I’m proud of the changes I’ve made so far.” 

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have received plenty of speculation from the tabloids on their relationship status, but Gossip Cop doesn’t believe Spelling is struggling as much as the outlet tried to portray. It simply seems like the actress is trying to better her physical and mental health. 

While it still is entirely possible that Spelling and McDermott will divorce, the tabloids are pushing false narratives. The couple’s relationship status is private, and the magazines have no right to twist stories based on minimal evidence. 

