Tori Spelling Has A Message For Internet Trolls Who Ridiculed Her While On 'Beverly Hills, 90210' In New Instagram Post

The 90210 star also confessed why she only shows one side of her face in photos. The truth is, she just doesn't want to give haters a reason make fun of her appearance, and honestly, we don't blame her!

"Yes, it is a choice. My choice," she wrote. "Because, a vulnerable innocent excited girl showed all of her face at 16 and was eaten alive. Choices about my looks were made for me by nameless and faceless accounts. Words can’t be unread. Cyber bullying existed then and it does now worse than ever."