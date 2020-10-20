Watch Gwen Stefani Turns Her Biggest Hits Into Country Songs News Watch Gwen Stefani Turns Her Biggest Hits Into Country Songs
Tori Spelling Has A Message For Internet Trolls Who Ridiculed Her While On 'Beverly Hills, 90210' In New Instagram Post

Tori Spelling at FOX Winter TCA 2019
(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Celebs, they're just like us – and sometimes that means they deal with the same body issues and insecurities as the rest of us. Tori Spelling recently took to Instagram to talk about how cyberbullies have made her insecure about her eyes and face over the years.

Tori Spelling As Donna on 'Beverly Hills, 90210'
(Fox Broadcasting Company)

I used to hate my eyes. When I started 90210 at 16 I was filled with low self confidence. Then, internet trolls (yep we had them back then too!) called me frog and bug eyed. Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair.

Tori Spelling on the cover of 'Rolling Stone'
(Rolling Stone)

It wasn't until Spelling posed for the cover of Rolling Stone in promotion of Scream 2 that she realized how much of an asset her eyes are. "My eyes made that photo," she said. "They showed the emotion I was 'feeling in my soul' in that picture."

The 90210 star also confessed why she only shows one side of her face in photos. The truth is, she just doesn't want to give haters a reason make fun of her appearance, and honestly, we don't blame her!

"Yes, it is a choice. My choice," she wrote. "Because, a vulnerable innocent excited girl showed all of her face at 16 and was eaten alive. Choices about my looks were made for me by nameless and faceless accounts. Words can’t be unread. Cyber bullying existed then and it does now worse than ever."

Even though we all know haters are gonna hate, Spelling wants people to think twice about posting a nasty comment on someone's photo. She said, "Just remember next time that you go to comment on someone’s account regarding their face or body or choices, you don’t know them. They don’t know you. But, their soul will remember that unkind comment. It’ll be imprinted on them. Our memories can’t remember physical pain but we do remember emotional, verbal, and written pain."

Well said, Tori! See her full post below.

My Dad always said “ Your eyes are the windows to your soul”... - I’ve never forgotten that. Because of that belief my Dad rarely let his actors wear sunglasses in a scene. He believed their eyes conveyed everything. All emotions. - I’ve carried that motto thru my life. I always look people in the eyes. I hold their gaze always. I never look away. I’ve taught my kids to always show people respect and look them in the eyes when they are talking to them. - I used to hate my eyes. When I started 90210 at 16 I was filled with low self confidence. Then, internet trolls ( yep we had them back then too!)called me frog and bug eyed. Being put under a microscope as a young girl in her formative years was hard. I spent years begging makeup artists on my shows and movies to please try to make my eyes look smaller. I would cry over my looks in the makeup trailer chair. - I didn’t start to realize what an asset my eyes were till I did Scream 2 and the cover of Rolling Stone reenacting the iconic shower scene from Psycho. My eyes made that photo. They showed the emotion I was “feeling in my soul” in that picture. - Now, my face. Many people ask why I only show one side of my face. Some write hurtful things. Yes, it is a choice. My choice. Because, a vulnerable innocent excited girl showed all of her face at 16 and was eaten alive. Choices about my looks were made for me by nameless and faceless accounts. Words can’t be unread. Cyber bullying existed then and it does now worse than ever. So, every time one of you ask me why I don’t look straight on in photos and videos know why I make that choice. Years of hurtful comments that I don’t even want to share to give them energy. Way worse than bug or frog eyes. Just remember next time that you go to comment on someone’s account regarding their face or body or choices, you don’t know them. They don’t know you. But, their soul will remember that unkind comment. It’ll be imprinted on them. Our memories can’t remember physical pain but we do remember emotional, verbal, and written pain. - That said. Here’s me. Straight on. I love my eyes now. They make me uniquely me. And, I rarely wear sunglasses. (Scroll 2see Rolling Stone cover)

