Tori Spelling Forcing Dean McDermott To Give Her Baby No. 6 Or She’ll Divorce Him?

Tori Spelling’s been in the tabloid eye ever since she started her career on Beverly Hills, 90210. She and Dean McDermott wed in 2006 and have five children together. The relationship has looked frosty after a 2013 cheating scandal, and rumors persist that she’s forcing him to have another baby with her in order to save the struggling marriage. Here’s what we found when we looked into the situation.

Tori Spelling Demanding Sixth Baby?

Last May, the National Enquirer claimed Tori Spelling had given McDermott an ultimatum: pregnancy or divorce. A source said, “Lately, they’ve been more like brother and sister than husband and wife … but Tori is under the impression that another baby will give them a fresh start!” The couple was always happier when there was a baby on the way, the report said, so Spelling was convinced a sixth baby would solve all of their problems.

It’s true that McDermott and Spelling don’t seem to be doing great, with Spelling admitting that they’d been sleeping in separate bedrooms for some time. However, that tension may have boiled over, as McDermott recently praised his wife for getting a gig on E!. Their financial woes are public record, so saying the two are having issues is not far-fetched. These issues make them an easy target for tabloids.

What is far-fetched is, well, this entire story. The outlet claimed to know word-for-word details of a private conversation. This tabloid had predicted these two would break up so many times before, so Gossip Cop just couldn’t trust that it had any insight whatsoever.

Henpecked Dean McDermott’s $500 A Week Allowance

Not long after, the Enquirer reported that Spelling was pregnant. She was caught sporting what appeared to be a baby bump, and an eyewitness said, “It seemed suspicious because she was wearing a free-flowing dress — almost like a maternity dress!” This pregnancy came after she read McDermott the riot act regarding his recent behavior, a source said. She was controlling the family finances and only gave McDermott a $500 allowance per week.

Spelling has personally dispelled all pregnancy rumors. She started by having a bit of fun on April Fool’s Day. She intended to mock the tabloids with her post, but many took it seriously.

After the picture made waves, she said “The fact is, after my fifth baby, my body didn’t bounce back like it had before.” She also apologized to any who were offended by the joke.

The rest of this story was built on the “henpecked” trope the Enquirer loves so much. We’ve debunked so many stories like this, so Gossip Cop debunked the story. It looks like we made the right choice.

