Tori Spelling Fires Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Exploiting Her Kids

By Brianna Morton |

Like any mom, Tori Spelling will let people say anything they want about her, but they better leave her kids out of it or she’ll strike back. An innocent Christmas family photo got internet trolls feeling bold enough to comment about the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s parenting. That’s when Spelling decided to fight back.

Spelling posted a series of family photos of herself, husband Dean McDermott, and the couple’s five children. The caption read, “Having a ‘snow’ ball putting the finishing touches on our amazing @kingofchristmas tree in our chic and cozy holiday family pjs by @santandabel xoxo (scroll thru photos to see from family portrait to faux snowball fight) #countdowntochristmas.”

Tori Spelling is a real mama bear

Some people determined that the post was sponsored or paid for by the brands Spelling mentioned in the caption. A few were bold enough to accuse the reality star of using her children to push products on Spelling’s followers. “I wonder if your kids get tired of being directed and produced for these paid promotions,” one commenter wrote. The accusation was a step too far for Tori Spelling, who replied to the comment,“The answer is no bc we weren’t paid for anything in this picture. This is our tree and these are their jammies. Is that ok with you?”

Yet another person decided to weigh in on the picture, writing, “Is there anything this family will not do or wear for money! Wow, these poor kids.” Once again, Spelling stepped in to correct the busybody. “Just FYI we were not paid for anything in this picture. No exchange of $ at all. We are just complete fans of these products.” Despite the fact that she’d already responded to several trolls, even more kept butting in to tell Spelling what they thought of her parenting decisions.

Some people just don’t learn

Accusing Tori Spelling of not letting her kids “make their decisions,” one person wrote, “It is sad how you use your children to promote yourself and make money. Do what you gotta do but make the kids make their decisions when they are old enough to.” Spelling didn’t stand for this, either. She set the record straight, yet again, with a direct, yet polite, message. “Didn’t make any $ from this picture and not promoting anything aside from sharing our actual lives. This is us. Please make informed judgments.” Even while putting a troll in their place, the 90210 star managed to keep it classy. That’s a hard line to walk, but Tori Spelling did it with a lot of grace.