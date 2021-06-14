Tori Spelling Demanding 6th Baby To Save Marriage To Dean McDermott?

Is Tori Spelling demanding she and Dean McDermott have another baby? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing last month. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

‘Troubled’ Tori Spelling Thinks Another Baby Will Save Her Marriage?

Last month, the National Enquirer reported Tori Spelling had issued her husband Dean McDermott an ultimatum: have another baby or hit the highway. According to the magazine, their 15-year marriage had been on the rocks for some time now, even claiming they’d been “living separate lives for months.” An inside source tells the tabloid, “Lately, they’ve been more like brother and sister than husband and wife,” adding, “but Tori is under the impression that another baby will give them a fresh start!”

Their union has reportedly been tested by financial woes and cheating scandals. The publication even alleges Spelling has taken on the majority of parenting duties in their home. While McDermott has been trying to be more attentive, even allegedly taking the family for a vacation to Palm Springs, things are still tense.

The insider explains, “It’s true they got along a lot happier when she was pregnant, but a lot of people think she’s being delusional since they still have a lot of issues to work through,” adding, “But having another kid isn’t going to be a magic fix. In fact, it may even add to their problems!”

Dean McDermott Gives In To Wife’s Demands?

So, is it true Spelling and McDermott are planning to have another baby to save their marriage? While there’s no way to know for certain what the couple has planned, there’s also no evidence for the alleged ultimatum. Even if the couple was considering having another child, it’s unlikely the disreputable tabloid would know anything about it.

This isn’t the first time the tabloid has tried this rumor. Not long ago the magazine alleged Spelling was pregnant with her sixth child after threatening to decrease her husband’s $500 a week allowance. Of course, there was no truth to the rumor either. All of these stories have been fueled by a joke Spelling made not long ago where she posted a photo of herself appearing to be holding a baby bump, captioned “No. 6.”

The former reality star then apologized for the uproar the photo caused and explained she was trying to pull one over on the tabloids. She wrote “Every week, magazine and press outlets ask if I am pregnant. To set the record straight, I am not. The fact is, after my fifth baby, my body didn’t bounce back like it had before.” She then commented on how the press has body-shamed her in the past, pushing back, “I should be honoring it for the miracle of life it gave me five times.”

Clearly, it doesn’t take much bait, or even any at all, to make the tabloids bite. Last month, Woman’s Day insisted Spelling and McDermott’s marriage was over. Then the National Enquirer alleged Spelling was near “breakdown” over financial problems. Obviously, Spelling is a common target for the tabloids.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lester Holt Out At NBC News?

Prince Harry ‘On Verge Of Total Breakdown’ After ‘Huge Fights’ With Meghan Markle?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Barack Obama Angry Michelle Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Spending Too Much Money?

Derek Hough’s Girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, Told Him To Propose Or They’re ‘Over’?