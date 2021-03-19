Tori Spelling Cut Out Of Inheritance By Her Mother?

Tori Spelling’s spending habits used to top tabloid headlines as often as it rains in Seattle. Last year, one infamous paper claimed Spelling’s mother, Candy, intended to eliminate her from the family fortune and instead leave it to animal charities. Gossip Cop revisits the story and sheds light on the truth.

Tori Spelling’s Mom Cutting Her Out Of Fortune

Around this time last year, National Enquirer alleged that Spelling’s mom, Candy, planned to leave her impressive fortune to animal charities she supports, sadly leaving Tori and her brother high and dry. Sources purported that Candy was reluctant to pass down the wealth to her daughter because of her reckless spending habits.

It’s no secret that when Tori’s father Aaron died in 2006, she and her brother each received “only” $800,000 of his fortune worth multiple millions of dollars. To the tabloids, this apparently meant Tori’s mother didn’t trust her daughter to use the money responsibly and therefore wouldn’t bail her out from any more money troubles. To top it off, a tipster said that although her mother frequently lends Tori money to help with the kids she has now “told Tori it’s her own fault she’s broke and she has no intention of constantly bailing her out.”

However, after checking in with a spokesperson for Tori Spelling, Gossip Cop learned the story was completely bogus. Although the Spelling mother-daughter relationship might not be perfect, even bordering on rocky at times, it’s asinine to think Candy would redirect her massive fortune just because of her daughter’s potential money troubles in the past.

Speaking of the past, Tori is fairly accustomed to facing hardship, as Gossip Cop illuminated in an article about her taking to Instagram to speak out against cyberbullies shaming her appearance. Just like she overcame that reality, Spelling has also begun mending her relationship with mom.

In fact, a People article from 2019 clarified their relationship, saying “After years of strain, Tori Spelling and her mother Candy are at peace.” Plus, even when they weren’t on the best of talking terms, Candy still made sure there was a playroom in her condo for her grandchildren and confided, “Someday my grandchildren will know who I am because of the trust funds I’ve set up, but I would like to be part of their lives now.” That hardly sounds like someone who intends to leave her fortune to creatures rather than loved ones.

A similar USA Today article also boasts “Tori Spelling says she and mom Candy are really good right now after years of feuding.” This was corroborated when Tori shared that she and her mom are finally starting to clear the air in the August 2019 interview.

Besides phony tabloid pitches just like this one, Tori Spelling’s finance troubles haven’t made headlines since 2016 or earlier. This further mirrors Tori’s spending troubles as a reflection of the past, and as more recent stories suggest, the relationship between the two chic blondes is on the rise. Likely, Tori will inherit a generous allotment when Candy passes, but only time will tell.

