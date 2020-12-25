Top Keanu Reeves Rumor Of 2020: Marrying Alexandra Grant

The new millennium has been kind to Keanu Reeves. He reinvented himself as John Wick and is currently working on Matrix 4, so his good fortune will continue for years to come. As a celebrity for some time, Reeves often finds himself as a hot topic in the pages of tabloids. Gossip Cop’s top rumor about Reeves in 2020 was about him getting married to artist Alexandra Grant.
Woman’s Day reported back in April that Reeves and Grant were engaged after Grant attended a party with Gwyneth Paltrow. The tabloid alleged that Reeves proposed on New Year Eve. A source told the outlet Grant allegedly wanted to “keep the wedding as low-key as possible, explaining that they’ll be eloping close to Honolulu later this year.”
Alex initially kept the engagement news on the down-low, but wasn't able to contain her excitement any longer and happily showed her friends the gorgeous sparkler on her finger.
Gossip Cop genuinely wasn’t sure if Reeves was engaged or not. Reeves and Grant are both private people, so finding information was not easy. Grant was wearing a ring on that finger, but it didn’t really look like an engagement ring at all. Several months have passed since this tall tale was reported, and no engagement announcement was made. Woman’s Day has a habit of bogusly reporting engagements, so we busted this story all the same.
Six months later, OK! claimed Reeves and Grant would be married by Christmas. Once again the wedding was to be private, with a source saying “it’s all super hush-hush.” Gossip Cop pointed out that if it was an ultra-private affair, how would the tabloid know about it? A rep for Reeves denied that the actor had any plans to get married.
Both of these tabloids said Reeves would be married by the end of 2020, and they should really know better than to put deadlines on vague stories. The Point Break star did not get married in 2020, so both of these stories turned out to be false, to no one’s surprise really. This tabloid loves reporting speculation rather than painting an accurate picture.
This was not the only hasty engagement report this year from Woman’s Day. It claimed Elle MacPherson was engaged to disgraced former doctor Andrew Wakefield, but they aren’t. Zac Ephron and Vanessa Valladares were said to be engaged, but no confirmation ever came from the couple. For an especially dumb one, the tabloid recently said Jennifer Aniston was engaged to Brad Pitt. She was…. In 1999, but certainly not in 2020. Perhaps Grant and Reeves will tie the knot someday, but that won’t save these stories from being completely bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband
Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen