Top Keanu Reeves Rumor Of 2020: Marrying Alexandra Grant

Other Suspect Engagements

This was not the only hasty engagement report this year from Woman’s Day. It claimed Elle MacPherson was engaged to disgraced former doctor Andrew Wakefield, but they aren’t. Zac Ephron and Vanessa Valladares were said to be engaged, but no confirmation ever came from the couple. For an especially dumb one, the tabloid recently said Jennifer Aniston was engaged to Brad Pitt. She was…. In 1999, but certainly not in 2020. Perhaps Grant and Reeves will tie the knot someday, but that won’t save these stories from being completely bogus.