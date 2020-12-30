Top Chris Hemsworth Story Of 2020: Furious Over Elsa Pataky's Marriage Confession

This year has only seen one big project for Chris Hemsworth, but his star power has continued to rise regardless. His personal life, on the other hand, has been followed by a few nasty rumors. Gossip Cop's top story involving the Thor superstar from 2020 said that he was on the outs with his wife, Elsa Pataky, after she had let a little too much slip in an interview. Let's take another look at it.
Pataky had “accidentally put herself in the doghouse” after she called her relationship with Hemsworth “in no way perfect” in an interview, according to New Idea. The model had explained that the public's perception of their marriage wasn't quite accurate and, in all reality, the relationship carried its fair share of flaws. "It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy," she explained.
While it was true that relationships take effort and can't always be in flawless shape, the nature of the comment apparently rubbed both Hemsworth and the magazine's source the wrong way. “It’s incredibly unfair and a bit deluded to be honest,” the tipster argued, although they noted, "Elsa’s not stupid…She wouldn’t say or do anything without running it past Chris first."
Pataky may have had a point though. The snitch explained that she “put aside her very successful career back in Spain to focus on Chris and their kids.” They added, “You have to remember, she was the famous one when they met — and he’s the first to say she’s the better actor.” However, her husband's booming career continued to dominate their lives. “He’s needed back in America — and movie bosses don’t care if Elsa’s with him or not. He’s Hollywood’s $150 million dollar man right now.”
As we pointed out in our initial investigation of the rumor, there were several glaring omissions from the tabloid's tale. In the very same interview, the model didn't express any of the bitterness about her career that served as the basis of her apparent frustrations with her husband. "I didn’t grow up with my parents [around] and I missed that so much, so I wanted to give that to my kids," she explained.
There's also the fact that Chris Hemsworth has removed himself from Hollywood and now only picks up work that keeps him close to Australia. He's made a major career shift just for his family, so the "insider" quotes about him bailing on his wife for studio executives is nonsense. In the months since, there have been no divorce announcements or legitimate reports about the marriage being in danger. Instead, the couple seems to be having as much fun as ever. The idea that being honest about your relationship is in some way enough to ruin a decade-long relationship is still laughable and the winner of our top rumor of 2020 for Hemsworth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
