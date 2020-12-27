Top Bindi Irwin Story Of 2020: Fighting With Terri Over Steve’s Millions

The story described could be true, financial planning happens, especially with a baby on the way, but it’s impossible to believe the tabloid when it only provided soft evidence. Even if this financial planning story was true, who cares? Financial planning is one of the least interesting things about a pregnancy. The tabloid just wanted to exploit the public's memory of Steve Irwin for a bit of its own profit. That's why Gossip Cop is naming this one of the most ridiculous gossip stories of the year.