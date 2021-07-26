If You’re A Parent, You Need To Listen To These Game Changing Podcasts

Regardless of where you are in the parenting journey, it can be stressful. It doesn’t matter if you’re a soon-to-be parent or an experienced parent, insight into the constantly evolving world of parenting is within earshot.

Here are several parenting podcasts that no parent should pass up on.

For The Soon-To-Be Parent

Pregnancy Confidential

The parenting giant Parents.com brings you Pregnancy Confidential, a series that bravely answers all the embarrassing, quirky questions soon-to-be moms don’t dare to ask. Listeners get 31 weeks of pregnancy information via this witty, real-talk podcast, which prepares them for their bundles of joy.

If These Ovaries Could Talk

Considered one of the best podcasts for LGBTQ+ parents, If These Ovaries Could Talk celebrates non-traditional families, discussing pregnancy issues, no matter your sexual orientation. In addition, soon-to-be parents will listen to topics on surrogacy, sperm donation and adoption.

FearFreeChildbirth

Women often feel frightened when thinking about giving birth, but the FearFreeChildbirth podcast helps them overcome those fears. The FearFreeChildbirth podcast encourages expectant mothers to turn their childbirth anxiety into excitement. Listen to other women’s birth stories and get birthing advice from the best in the field.

For The New Mommas

The Boob Group

Latching, breastfeeding, pumping, oh my! Regardless of your questions, The Boob Group has you covered. There are many mommy podcasts that do a great job covering breastfeeding tips, but The Boob Group focuses on getting to the nitty-gritty; they get down to the last drop.

That New Mom Life

Then suddenly, everything changed. There’s no doubt that the initial introduction to parenthood is a wild ride. That New Mom Life understands this, as it can be a shaky start. Get ready to hear some stories about parenting that are so personal they will make your heart swell.

Newbies

Parenthood, where the questions never cease, is even tougher than pregnancy. As new mothers travel through their baby’s first year, the podcast Newbies gives new parents a head start. Additionally, the podcast discusses a new mother’s emotional and physical needs after giving birth. Particularly, the podcast covers postpartum depression and the first few weeks after birth. Moreover, Newbies provides information about fontanels, growth charts, car seat safety, birth certificates, colic and baby baths.

For Parents Of Children Under Six

Little Sprigs Podcast

Having children who are not yet school-age presents its own unique set of challenges. So whether parents are dipping their toes into early childhood education or are trying to work on improving communication and mindfulness, the Little Sprigs podcast is a great introduction.

Parenting Beyond Discipline

Oh no, it’s the terrible twos! Even worse, the threenager! The struggle is real. Fortunately, the Podcast Parenting Beyond Discipline provides life rafts for parents struggling to stay afloat. Finally, learn ways to deal with and avoid power struggles with your budding preschooler.

Good Inside

Becky Kennedy, a clinical psychologist, helps parents establish stronger parent-child connections through getting more comfortable with mistakes. The incredibly therapeutic weekly podcast will teach you how to repair your mistakes as well as see the good inside.

For Parents Of School-Aged Kiddos

The Mom Hour

During The Mom Hour, you can expect practical tips and real-life encouragement when times are tough. But, sometimes, a little bit of honest conversation and encouragement can go a long way.

Motherhood in Black & White

Two women, one white and one black, from different places share their experiences and challenges of becoming mothers. A candid discussion about parenting’s most important topics, issues and concepts can be found in Motherhood in Black & White.

Sunshine Parenting

Sunshine Parenting has been hailed as the only parenting podcast you’ll ever need, focusing on concepts and strategies that will help kids become thriving adults. Parent and camp director, Audrey Monke, explains youth development through interviews with experts who give valuable advice about living a more connected and satisfying life.

For Parents Of Teenagers And Adults

Talking to Teens

Transitioning from childhood into adolescence means your child will be facing a new set of emotional and social challenges. Communicating effectively with your teen and addressing concerns will help you maintain a positive parent-child relationship. Podcasts such as Talking to Teens offer parents strategies for navigating tough situations such as curfews, dating, social media, bullying and drug abuse.

Power Your Parenting: Moms With Teens

Have you ever felt as though you were in the middle of a war when having a teenager at home? InPower Your Parenting: Moms with Teens, Moms are given practical tips to keep the peace in their households. Furthermore, parents can learn how to build a stronger relationship with their teens and reduce conflicts at home.

Family Life: Relating To Your Adult Children

Both parents and children have to start adapting when children reach adulthood. Dennis and Barbara Rainey discuss the transition from dependent children to independent adults in this thought-provoking podcast, Relating To Adult Children.

