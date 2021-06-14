School’s out for the summer, and we all know that means it’s time to hit the open road to America’s best vacation destinations. If you’re lucky enough, you already live smack dab in the middle of one of the top 10 places to visit.

Find out if your hometown is considered one of the best places to vacation in the U.S., and if it’s not, then it’s time to take a trip!

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

(Matt Koffel/Unsplash)

Cincinnati may not be on your radar for the best places to visit, however, those that call it home already know they’re living in a little slice of heaven.

Cincinnatians agree that their beautiful city has so much to offer visitors. Don’t miss the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, the second oldest zoo in the country. It features over 500 animal species, including the lovable baby hippo, Fiona. Explore the many art exhibits at the Cincinnati Art Museum, one of the oldest art museums in America. And don’t forget to catch a game at the Great American Ball Park, home to the Cincinnati Reds. Top it all off with Cincinnati’s culinary specialty, Cincinnati-style chili!

9. San Diego, California

(Nick Jio/Unsplash)

Located in Southern California, San Diego has miles of pristine white-sanded beaches and superb weather. America’s Finest City features some popular attractions alongside its world-class beauty.

Here, you’ll find the famed San Diego Zoo, one of four zoos in the U.S. that houses adorable pandas. You’ll also discover the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, SeaWorld San Diego, and LEGOLAND California for loads of family-friendly fun.

8. Seattle, Washington

(Luca Micheli/Unsplash)

Stunning waterfronts, lush greenery and breathtaking mountainous backdrops make Seattle a must-visit vacation spot. Aside from its peaceful scenery, this bustling coastal city has plenty of things to see and do.

Make your way over to the iconic space needle for jaw-dropping views of the city. Then grab a bite to eat at Seattle’s Pike Place Market and discover the wonders of Seattle’s beautiful waterfront.

7. Chicago, Illinois

(Conner Freeman/Unsplash)

As the nation’s third-largest city, it’s no surprise that Chicago, Illinois is on the top destinations list.

In Grant Park, you’ll find the Art Institute of Chicago, which features some of the countries most notable works of art. Natural history buffs will also enjoy the Field Museum, which showcases an extensive collection of artifacts from various eras. Don’t forget to swing by Millennium Park and snap a photo in front of the Cloud Gate, affectionately dubbed “The Bean.”

6. Portland, Maine

(Michael Denning/Unsplash)

Come and enjoy the rugged landscapes of Portland, Maine.

Before venturing out to Maine’s picturesque Casco Bay Islands and famous New England lighthouses, explore the historic Old Port. There, grab a Maine lobster roll and a craft beer from one of the many local Portland microbreweries. Enjoy your meal next to stunning coastal vistas. Finish your trip with a visit to the iconic Holy Donut.

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

(Sung Shin/Unsplash)

Viva Las Vegas!

Home to the neon-shining strip on Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas is the ultimate adult playground. Brimming with world-renowned casinos, resorts and great entertainment, it’s no wonder Las Vegas ranks in the top 10 best places to visit in the U.S. And remember, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

4. Charleston, South Carolina

(Adam Kring/Unsplash)

Step back in time and enjoy the simple charm of the south when you visit Charleston, South Carolina.

Charleston is ribboned with enchanting cobblestone streets, lush trees draped in Spanish moss and countless historic buildings that’ll make you swoon. Embark on a horse-drawn carriage tour of historic downtown Charleston, and be sure to tour the Charleston Battery. This historic site offers fantastic views of the gorgeous city.

3. San Francisco, California

(Joonyeop Baek/Unsplash)

San Francisco, the Golden City, is known for the Golden Gate Bridge, steep streets, and Alcatraz Island. Catch spectacular bay views of San Francisco at Fisherman’s Wharf, where you can enjoy shopping and seafood while watching the sea lions gather on the pier.

2. Orlando, Florida

(Elijah Chen/Unsplash)

Famed for its legendary theme parks and neverending culinary landscape, Orlando, Florida, is the go-to destination for thrill-seeking families and foodies alike!

In addition to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios’ exciting theme parks, explore Disney Springs and Universal CityWalk for a one-of-a-kind shopping, entertainment and dining experience. As of now, Orlando is also one of the easiest places to snag a cheap flight to!

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

(Zetong Li/Unsplash)

It comes as no surprise that Honolulu is number one on our list.

A tropical island paradise full of beautiful beaches and soul-stirring sunsets is a dream. Relax and surf Waikiki beach, explore a volcanic cone at Diamond Head State Monument and then tour the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

More Travel Stories:

These Are The Cheapest U.S. Flights You Need To Book For Your Next Vacay ASAP

15 Travel Accessories Under $15 (And They’re All On Amazon)

You Can Get Paid For Traveling To Malta This Summer–Here’s How