 by Deb Taylor
 by Brianna Morton
News

Tom Selleck’s Health Scare, Will Smith’s $270M Divorce, And This Week’s Gossip

G
Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, March 19, 2021
side by side pictures of Tom Selleck and Will Smith
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Spring is right around the corner, but the new season comes with plenty of old gossip. Gossip Cop has checked into some serious rumors and shocking claims this week. Here’s what you may have missed.

Bindi Irwin smiling with Chandler Powell
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Bindi Irwin ‘At War’ With Her In-Laws?

As Bindi Irwin prepares to welcome her first child, New Idea says she’s in the middle of a battle with the parents of her husband, Chandler Powell. “There have been whispers among Chandler’s Florida-based inner circle about things not being quite right with their son and their daughter-in-law, which stem back to around Christmas,” a source says. This is what we learned when we looked into the claim.

Tom Selleck in a suit
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

‘Tubby’ Tom Selleck ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Almost 300 Pounds?

The Blue Bloods star is apparently headed towards disaster due to neglecting his health. “Lack of exercise, excess weight, and work stress could spell disaster and possibly lead to an early grave,” a source tells the Globe. “Food appears to be his main source of comfort these days. Right now, Tom’s almost 300 pounds.” We checked in on the legendary actor here.

Heidi Klum smiling in a black dress
(Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Heidi Klum Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum got a welcome surprise during quarantine, one report says. “Heidi and Tom having a lockdown baby is just the best news ever,” an insider explains to Woman’s Day. “They’ve talked about having twins and even shortlisted names — they love William or Willow, after Tom’s twin brother Bill, who Heidi is also close to.” Here’s what we found in our investigation of the rumor.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Aladdin premiere
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Headed For $270 Million Divorce, ‘Living Separate Lives’

According to one outlet, the Smiths were looking at a brutal breakup after Jada Pinkett’s confession that she’d had a relationship with another person after she and Will briefly separated. “They’ve been living separate lives for years,” a source told the Globe, and the revelation would likely be the final nail in the coffin for the relationship between the two actors. Here’s what we found when we looked into the report.

Hoda Kotb smiling with Kathie Lee Gifford
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Iced Out’ Of Hoda Kotb’s Wedding Party?

The Globe said that Kathie Lee Gifford was “nursing a case of heartache” after getting cut out of Hoda Kotb’s wedding. “She knows they’ve had their differences, but she never thought Hoda would be so mean,” an insider told the outlet. “She feels snubbed and heartbroken, like she’s lost her best friend.” We checked on the rumor and reported our findings here.

