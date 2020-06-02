Tom Selleck's Facial Hair, Ranked

Is Tom Selleck's mustache more famous than the man himself? Thanks to his breakout role as Thomas Magnum in Magnum P.I., Selleck has become the epitome of stoic masculinity, landing many popular, yet similar roles. Despite being typecast as the rugged and stubborn character of the law, his facial hair has experienced many variations throughout his successful career. So obviously, we at Gossip Cop, had to take it upon ourselves to rank his differing facial hair looks, from worst to best.
In the 1990's film, Selleck played the role of Matthew Quigley, a sharp-shooting American cowboy. Critic reviews of the film were mixed, and the same goes for his mustache/soul patch combo. While there is nothing significantly wrong with the mustache itself, pairing it with the chin-length soul patch is not a fan favorite.
Tom Selleck portrayed General Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 2004 historical war film. Selleck and Eisenhower aren't exactly lookalikes by nature, but Selleck took the role in stride by shaving his head and mustache. While Selleck was commended for his accurate portrayal, we aren't too fond of this overall hairless look.
Selleck entered the Friends sitcom in season 2 as Monica Geller's love interest, Dr. Richard Burke. He was 21 years her senior as well as her father's friend. He rocked his classic Selleck stache, which definitely accentuated the fact that he was two decades older than his girlfriend. Despite the borderline creepy role, he looked good.
Tom Selleck played a brief part in 4 episodes of the American comedy-drama, Boston Legal. While his role as the wealthy ex-husband was short-lived, his well-manicured goatee left a lasting impression. No wonder his character was able to land five wives.
Selleck currently stars in the CBS series, Blue Bloods, as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Raegan. Reagan's polished mustache stands as proof that while the man might age, the character exuding from his facial hair will withstand the test of time.
No list regarding any aspect of Tom Selleck would be complete without mentioning Magnum P.I. His role as private investigator Thomas Magnum not only catapulted Selleck into fame, but his look as well - the Hawaiian shirt, the Detroit baseball hat, the short shorts, and of course, the mustache. Not only is the Magnum P.I. mustache Tom Selleck's most famous and celebrated facial hair, but I would argue it is one of the most celebrated mustaches throughout the history of Hollywood.