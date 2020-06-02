Tom Selleck's Facial Hair, Ranked

Is Tom Selleck's mustache more famous than the man himself? Thanks to his breakout role as Thomas Magnum in Magnum P.I., Selleck has become the epitome of stoic masculinity, landing many popular, yet similar roles. Despite being typecast as the rugged and stubborn character of the law, his facial hair has experienced many variations throughout his successful career. So obviously, we at Gossip Cop, had to take it upon ourselves to rank his differing facial hair looks, from worst to best.