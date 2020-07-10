Tom Selleck 'Walking Away' From Show Business?

If Selleck is looking to step away from Hollywood then why is the actor still signed on to play Commissioner Frank Reagan on the hit CBS show? Selleck recently opened up about the long-running police procedural drama to People Magazine where he stated that he could see the series continuing for quite some time. “I don’t think there is an endpoint. I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older,” the actor explained. Also, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Selleck was leaving the show and the rumors he’s writing a scathing tell-all book. Selleck’s book, which is set to be released in September, was already described as an “inspirational” look into the veteran actor’s life. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony story when it came out.