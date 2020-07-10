Tom Selleck 'Walking Away' From Show Business?

Is Tom Selleck leaving Hollywood? A tabloid claims the veteran actor is walking away from fame. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
“So Long Hollywood!” reads the title on the cover of Star in regards to Tom Selleck. The outlet claims the actor, who did take a break from acting at the height of his career in the late 80s, is once again leaving fame behind. A supposed insider tells the magazine the former Magnum P.I. star may wrap up his ten-year run on the CBS show, Blue Bloods, to prioritize time with his family. “At his age, Tom wants to do more to do outdoorsy things like to do on the ranch. And he wants to spend more time with his family,” the alleged insider tells the magazine.
The so-called source continues, “Tom has more than enough money, and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it. So he’s thinking about stepping away once and for all.” The magazine purports that while Selleck is close to a few actors from Hollywood he’s a “low-key kind of guy” that doesn’t enjoy big parties and believes in “having moral values.” “Hollywood,” the sketchy insider says, “isn’t exactly known for that,” adding Selleck has a “love-hate relationship” with the industry.
The publication further contends Selleck is busy working on his highly anticipated memoir, which is set to include “bombshell” secrets even his most supportive fans don’t know about. “There have been lots of rumors about his love. Everyone speculates on who he did kiss but he’ll talk about who he didn’t,” the sketchy insider says. The dubious source ends by noting Selleck “feels like he accomplished what he’s wanted, he’s had a full life away from the showbiz machine and now wants to give back.”
If Selleck is looking to step away from Hollywood then why is the actor still signed on to play Commissioner Frank Reagan on the hit CBS show? Selleck recently opened up about the long-running police procedural drama to People Magazine where he stated that he could see the series continuing for quite some time. “I don’t think there is an endpoint. I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older,” the actor explained. Also, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Selleck was leaving the show and the rumors he’s writing a scathing tell-all book. Selleck’s book, which is set to be released in September, was already described as an “inspirational” look into the veteran actor’s life. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony story when it came out.
In February of last year, we busted Star's sister publication, the National Enquirer, for falsely claiming Tom Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods because he was dying. The phony report purported Selleck, who is in perfect health, was “falling apart” while filming certain scenes to the point where he needed a stunt double. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Selleck who assured us the story was fabricated. He didn't leave the show then and by the sound of things, he may be on the hit show for quite a bit longer, only time will truly tell.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.