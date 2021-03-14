‘Tubby’ Tom Selleck ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Almost 300 Pounds?

Has Tom Selleck packed on nearly 100 pounds? One tabloid claims the Blue Bloods actor has let himself go and compromised his health. Gossip Cop is getting to the bottom of this story.

Tom Selleck’s Gut Check

According to the Globe, “tubby Tom” is bloated and struggling to walk because of his recent weight gain. The paper uses side-by-side photos of Selleck —where one shows the actor without a shirt and slimmer, while the other is more recent and displays Selleck taking a stroll. Gossip Cop should point out that the shirtless picture was taken from the early 80’s, nearly 40 years ago, while the actor starred on Magnum P.I. Still, the sources tattle that Selleck’s taste for pie, daytime pigouts, and late-night fridge raids have him near a scale-smashing 300 pounds.

Tom’s Taste Buds Is Leading To His Downfall?

“Lack of exercise, excess weight, and work stress could spell disaster and possibly lead to an early grave,” one insider says. The source adds that Selleck “has always been a big steak and potatoes guy — but now the more carbs he consumes, the lazier and fatter he seems to get. Food appears to be his main source of comfort these days. Right now, Tom’s almost 300 pounds.” The spy further reveals that the extra weight the Blue Bloods star gained won’t help the actor’s other health issues.

“He limps around and winces in pain when the joint inflammation troubles him, which is most of the time. He can’t stand for long periods and his face bloated,” the source tattles. The paper writes that the actor’s wife, Jillian Mack, has tried to put him on a healthy diet but “the macho man” won’t budge. “His idea of a good time is barbecuing a side of beef and serving it with a buttery bearnaise sauce and spuds,” discloses the insider.

The Truth About Tom Selleck’s Health

Listen, any story that uses derogatory terms like “tubby” to describe a person immediately should raise concerns. Also, the paper used a 40-year-old picture of Tom Selleck as a comparison for the most recent photo, which is utterly ridiculous. Realistically, Selleck isn’t going to look the same as he did four decades ago, but the actor isn’t overweight and his health is in perfect condition. For further clarification, Gossip Cop ran the report by a rep for Selleck who told us:

Tom has not gained weight. Please watch the show, and you will see how great he looks.

The Tabloid Has Been Busted By Us Before

Gossip Cop can’t speak for everyone, but we’d rather trust the words of the actor’s spokesperson who is authorized to speak on his behalf. Additionally, we should mention that the Globe isn’t a credible source. Gossip Cop has busted the paper for making up lies about the actor before. In 2020, the magazine had alleged that Selleck was living separately from his wife, Jillian Mack. Interestingly, the outlet made no mention of the spouses’ “separation” in the most recent report. It probably left out that little tidbit since the story wasn’t true.

This was the same tabloid behind rumors that Courteney Cox would play Selleck’s love interest on Blue Bloods. The two played romantic interests during a short arc on Friends, but there was zero reason to believe that Cox would reprise any sort of onscreen romance with Selleck. Tellingly, the actress never did join the cast, proving Gossip Cop was right to doubt the rumor.

