Tom Selleck Leaving ‘Blue Bloods,’ Walking Away From Hollywood?

Does Tom Selleck plan to leave Hollywood behind for good? That’s what one tabloid was claiming ten months ago. A lot can change in that time, so Gossip Cop wants to take another look at the story.

Tom Selleck Says ‘So Long’ To Hollywood?

Ten months ago, Star reported that Tom Selleck had plans to leave Hollywood for good. The magazine explained that after taking a break from acting in the late ’80s, Selleck had been feeling burnt-out and needed to distance himself from Tinseltown again. The magazine insisted Selleck was heavily considering wrapping up his 10-year stint on the CBS program Blue Bloods in order to spend more time with his family.

The claim was supported by an alleged inside source. The insider explained, “Tom has more than enough money, and he’s not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it. So he’s thinking about stepping away once and for all.” The tabloid insisted that while he’s maintained Hollywood recognition for decades, he’s a “low-key kind of guy.” Furthermore, the source mused that Selleck has always had a “love-hate relationship” with the industry.

Another reason Selleck was reportedly taking a step back was to work on his memoir, which was sure to include plenty of “bombshell” secrets about his time in Hollywood. Apparently, Selleck had always had a distaste for Hollywood and no longer felt the connection to showbiz he once had. The tabloid explained that it was always his plan to step away eventually.

Tom Selleck Planning To Become A Recluse?

So, did Selleck ever pack up and leave showbiz? Not at all, and it doesn’t seem like he plans to. The original report was doubtful to say the least, but time has proven just how baseless the claims really were. Selleck hasn’t made any comments about making any drastic career decisions in the time since.

Furthermore, the actor has spoken before about how he prides himself on his ability to strike a balance between his work and home life. That skill is surely aided by his secluded 60-acre California ranch where he can be found when he isn’t filming. It really doesn’t seem like Selleck is burnt-out, and from the looks of it, he handles Hollywood life better than many other celebrities. Finally, his show Blue Bloods has been renewed for a twelfth season. While nothing definitive has been said about the cast, it’s assumed that Selleck will return as his character Frank Reagan.

Other Celebrities Ditching Showbusiness

Besides, when a tabloid claims an actor is “leaving Hollywood for good,” the following report is usually a work of fiction. Star tried this story again with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, insisting the couple was stepping out of the spotlight after they tie the knot. And, not long ago, the National Enquirer reported that Steve Harvey was quitting showbiz. Finally, there’s also been tabloid speculation that Jennifer Lawrence was quitting acting. Clearly, it’s an old story for the tabloids that’s used time and again despite a complete lack of evidence.

