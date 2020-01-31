Did Tom Selleck Leave The Cast Of ‘Blue Bloods’ Due To Health Issues?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

A year ago, a tabloid claimed Tom Selleck was leaving the cast of Blue Bloods due to health issues. Gossip Cop checked out the rumor and was able to dispel it. A full year has passed since then, and Selleck is still a cast member of the popular CBS procedural drama.

The National Enquirer reported last year that Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods due to poor health. Selleck “may not have much longer,” the tabloid alleged. The outlet claimed the 75-year-old was suffering from an “incurable disease” in their headline. The “incurable disease” they’re referring to? “Crippling arthritis.”

An unnamed source told the publication that the aging star’s arthritis was so bad, the actor needed a stunt double “for simple scenes, like getting out of the police car,” adding that Selleck is “falling apart.” Because of his health issues, Selleck was apparently being forced to step away from the TV show he’d been a part of for nine seasons.

Gossip Cop didn’t buy this drivel for even a moment. It reminded us of the time in 2017 when the same publication claimed that Tom Selleck was leaving his acting career behind because he was going blind. It comes as no surprise to us that this gossip rag is once again wrong when it comes to Selleck’s health and career. We reached out to the actor’s rep, who informed us the allegations in the article are “unequivocally not true.” A full year has passed since our initial busting of this rumor and it’s still not true. As we mentioned, Selleck has joined the cast for the tenth season, which returned to CBS in last September.

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has wrongly reported an actor was going to leave their TV show. In 2018, the tabloid claimed that Mariska Hargitay was leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in order to pursue a movie career. Of course, this is the furthest thing from the truth. During a panel at the Paley Center earlier that year, she said she planned to stay with the show for as long as possible, telling the audience she was in it “for the long haul.” Gossip Cop rated that story as false. Hargitay still plays Olivia Benson on the show.

Not one to learn lessons from their failures, the publication reported in 2019 that Ellen Degeneres was leaving her talk show over her neck injury. The injury, which Degeneres discussed on the show, was a simple sprain according to her chiropractor. Two weeks after she first spoke about it, she confirmed that it was already feeling better. Gossip Cop determined this story to be false, and the fact that Degeneres is still hosting her talk show is proof that we were right to call that tabloid out.