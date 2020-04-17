Tom Selleck Living Separate Life From Wife Jillie Mack

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Are Tom Selleck and his wife Jillie Mack living separate lives? One tabloid says so, but it isn’t true. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk the claim.

According to a new article published in the Globe, the Blue Bloods actor and his wife no longer live under the same roof. A suspicious “insider” says that Selleck has moved out of the house he shares with his longtime wife and into a hunting lodge on their 65-acre California ranch. Selleck “has always been a loner,” spills the shady source, while Mack is more of an extrovert. “After 32 years of marriage, he and Jillie realized they have very little in common,” the source goes on, “so they agreed to give each other some space and come together only a couple hours a day.”

The article centers the uncoupling around their daughter, Hannah, who is now a grown adult and moved out, allegedly leading her parents to discover that “they really had little in common.” More unnamed “spies” contend that Selleck and Mack decided to try living in different houses “a few years ago”: “now that they are seniors, they’ve actually come to appreciate each other’s differences and they are much happier living separate lives.”

This story is just silly. First of all, Hannah Selleck is 31, meaning that she’s been a fully-grown adult for many years now. If Hannah moving out was really the cause, why would it take them a decade to discover they didn’t have anything else in common?

Second, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Selleck to clarify the situation. We were told in no uncertain terms that the story is false: Mack and Selleck are not living separate lives. “It is an outright lie on all fronts,” the actor’s rep says. “All is well with them and the whole family.” The tabloid article is stuck relying on suspicious, unnamed sources, but a rep qualified to speak on Selleck’s behalf has confirmed they’re still living together.

This isn’t the first time that Gossip Cop has had to call out the Globe for untruthful reporting about Tom Selleck. In October, the untrustworthy tabloid predicted that Courteney Cox would be playing Selleck’s love interest on Blue Bloods, for the main reason that Selleck played one of Cox’s love interest on Friends. Earlier that year, the tabloid’s sister publication the National Enquirer wrote that Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods because of illness, even implying that he might be dying. For that one, Selleck’s rep told us that the story was “unequivocally not true.” Blue Bloods is wrapping up its 1oth season later this year.