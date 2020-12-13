Who Is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Selleck

"Right now I want to develop this group of horses to their highest potential and continue to focus on my own show career as well," she told Equestrian Living. "My goal right now is to enjoy each moment ... We are goal-oriented as athletes, but you’re also constantly thinking about future plans, where you want to be, and 'I need to do X, Y, and Z in order to get this result.' Right now, I want to focus on not only having the goals, but also being more present.”