Who Is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Selleck

Tom Selleck earned his reputation as a certified hunk in the 1980s with his starring role in the hit show Magnum, P.I. Today, he remains a CBS star playing the lead in Blue Bloods. But when he's away from the set, he's a devoted husband and proud father of two adult children. His adopted son Kevin saw success in the mid-90s as a member of the band Tonic.
However, the actor's second child, Hannah Margaret Selleck, traded a potential Hollywood career for something unexpected. Read on to find out more about Tom Selleck's daughter and what she's up to.
Hannah Margaret Selleck was born on December 16, 1988 to actor Tom Selleck and his second wife, British actress Jillie Mack. She is Selleck's only biological child and daughter.
Hannah entered the world just months before Magnum, P.I. ended its eight-season run; following the finale, Selleck temporarily retreated from acting to focus on fatherhood. He purchased a 65-acre ranch in Hidden Valley where he worked on the land while tending to his family.
"I quit Magnum to have a family," Selleck explained in a 2012 interview with People. "It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that."
It was here that Hannah developed a love of the outdoors. She took a particular liking to the retired movie horses on their property, and by the age of 4, she swapped ballet classes for riding lessons.
Given her parents' status in Hollywood, Hannah could have easily pursued a career in acting. Her adopted brother Kevin, followed in Selleck's footsteps by achieving a modest career in the entertainment industry. In the mid-90s, he was a member of the rock band Tonic; their 1996 album Lemon Parade was certified Platinum. After leaving the group, he wrote the soundtrack to the popular horror film Scream 2.
Hannah opted for a different but equally exciting path. Selleck wasn't concerned that she follow his lead, as long as she did what she loved.
"Because [my parents are] both artists, they believe in the idea that you have to be very passionate about what you do to be successful," Hannah once said in an interview.
Hannah grew up to become an accomplished equestrian. With top-notch training, she earned team and individual gold medals at the 2008 North American Junior and Young Rider Championships (now the North American Youth Championships), a win in the 2008 Platinum Performance/U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF) Show Jumping Talent Search Finals–West, and finished in second place in the 2007 Pessoa/USEF Medal Finals.
Just like her father, Hannah projects the image of someone with ambition and a solid work ethic.
“From a young age, [my family] always encouraged me to follow my passion, and my passion is the horses,” she told Palm Beach Illustrated in 2019. “Once I finished university [at Loyola Marymount] and decided I wanted to pursue my passion, my father said he would help support me but that I had to turn professional, letting go of my amateur status, and work for top professionals in the sport in order to learn my craft."
After graduating from college with a degree in Communications, Hannah immediately returned to her riding career. But in June 2018, she broke her leg while competing. Hannah endured a six-hour surgery to repair a shattered tibia and fibula, but she considers herself relatively lucky in terms of the injuries she's sustained over the last 25 years.
Living a self-described "gypsy life," Hannah revealed that she has no immediate plans to settle down and plan for a family. The last mention of a boyfriend was in 2018, when she was linked to a gentleman by the name of Beto Gutierrez.
These days, she is literally back in the saddle. When she's not riding, she serves as an ambassador for Brooke USA, a charity that advocates for horses, donkeys, and mules in the developing world. She also invests her time in Descanso Farm, the boutique breeding and training operation she founded in 2010. Hannah's goal is to raise a handful of competitive foals that will shine in competition. She documents her adventures in the ring and at the farm for almost 20,000 followers on Instagram.
"Right now I want to develop this group of horses to their highest potential and continue to focus on my own show career as well," she told Equestrian Living. "My goal right now is to enjoy each moment ... We are goal-oriented as athletes, but you’re also constantly thinking about future plans, where you want to be, and 'I need to do X, Y, and Z in order to get this result.' Right now, I want to focus on not only having the goals, but also being more present.”