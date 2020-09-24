Tom Selleck Retiring For Show Business? What The Future Holds For The 'Blue Bloods' Star

Selleck Leaving Hollywood Behind

According to Star, Selleck isn’t dying, but he is dying to get out of Hollywood (sorry). The Friends guest star “wants to do outdoorsy things” like go on a ranch “and he wants to spend more time with his family.” Selleck is “not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it,” plus he “has more than enough money.” While going off into that good night doesn’t sound half bad, it’s also completely untrue. Selleck told People about his future: “I don’t think there is an endpoint. I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older.”It sounds like Selleck is game to be on Blue Bloods for as long it stays on the air and has no plans of leaving Hollywood anytime soon.