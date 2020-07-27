Tom Selleck And Mark Harmon Feuding Over Who’s ‘Top Dog’ At CBS?

This is the same tabloid that incorrectly stated that Selleck would be leaving Blue Bloods because of his ailing health. His health is fine, Gossip Cop pointed out, and he has signed on for another season. Similarly, sister-mag Star recently claimed Harmon was quitting Hollywood to move to Montana. He has signed on for another season of NCIS so will not be leaving Hollywood anytime soon. These two “top dogs” of CBS will continue to co-exist for years to come.