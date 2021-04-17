Tom Selleck And Jillie Mack Living Separate Lives?

Have Tom Selleck and his wife Jillie Mack been living totally separate lives? That’s what one tabloid claimed a year ago. A lot can happen in a year. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the rumor.

Tom Selleck Moves Out

Twelve months ago, the Globe reported that Tom Selleck and his wife, Jillie Mack were no longer sharing a roof. According to the tabloid, Selleck walked out on his wife and had become a recluse, living in the couple’s hunting lodge. The tabloid’s supposed insider source insisted that Selleck had “always been a loner,” and Mack’s extroverted personality had clashed with his for too long.

Furthermore, their daughter had recently moved out, giving the couple plenty of opportunity to reconnect and realize they weren’t compatible anymore. The insider explained that “after 32 years of marriage, he and Jillie realized they have very little in common, so they agreed to give each other some space and come together only a couple hours a day.” The article continued, claiming that in their old age, they’re simply “much happier living separate lives.”

Selleck And Mack Are Still Together

The tabloid’s alleged “insider” was suspicious right off the bat, and Gossip Cop swiftly investigated the article’s validity. While the supposed “insider” quotes were a clue that something wasn’t right, there was even more evidence stacking up against the article. It all came to a head when a spokesperson for Selleck told Gossip Cop, “It is an outright lie on all fronts. All is well with them and the whole family.”

Clearly, there was no truth to the story, but that was clear from the start. The alleged insider was the only source of speculation, and the reasoning behind it simply didn’t make sense. The spouses of 32 years suddenly wake up and realize they never had anything in common? It was clearly a work of fiction and nothing more.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Separations

It’s an old hat for the Globe. The tabloid has falsely accused an endless list of couples of “living separate lives.” One of the most recent incidences was when the publication alleged Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were “living separate lives.” There was no truth to that story either. The publication also accused Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi of living separately, another false claim. Gossip Cop also debunked the magazine’s claim that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were headed for a $270 million divorce after “living separate lives” for years. Clearly, when the tabloid claims a couple is “living separate lives” it’s a red flag that the article is a work of fiction.

