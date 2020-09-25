Tom Holland's Filming Schedule "Too Much" For Him?

The Story Is Full Of Holes

Gossip Cop has determined this claim to be mostly false since Holland’s filming schedule has grown significantly lighter this year than the previous years. There’s also the fact that this report came from OK!, which has published false stories about other Marvel stars before. Take Ryan Gosling, Holland’s co-star in Spider-Man: Far from Home. The outlet claimed Gosling and his partner, Eva Mendes, were fighting about him going back to work. Gossip Cop reached out to Mendes’ spokesperson, who assured us the allegations were “nonsense.” The outlet also once claimed Mendes and Gosling were planning to get married and have a third baby, though that claim never came to pass, just as we predicted.