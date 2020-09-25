Tom Holland's Filming Schedule "Too Much" For Him?

Is Tom Holland’s stress level rising due to his upcoming movie projects? One tabloid believed the work might be “too much” for the Spider-Man star. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and thought we could set a few things straight.
OK! recently published an article claiming actor Tom Holland was becoming overwhelmed by his back-to-back shooting schedule. A so-called “pal” of the Spider-Man: Far From Home star explained, “It’s all becoming too much for him. He’s been moaning that there aren’t enough hours in the day.”
The actor is currently filming an action movie, Uncharted, and once he’s finished that up, he’ll be off to start filming the third Spider-Man movie. The pal and the outlet insist this is too much for the actor, with the tipster noting,
He’ll have to work for more than 140 consecutive days the second production picks up again.
The alleged “friend” continued, “They’re even talking about filming part of Spider-Man in Iceland, which means he’ll have to hit the road yet again.” If the travel and “hectic schedule” wasn’t enough, there’s the fact that Holland’s “obligated to stay in good shape” since he’s performing some of his own stunts.
“He’s always pushing himself to the breaking point,” the source said, adding, “The demands of these jobs are just getting too draining.” Now, is that according to Tom Holland, or is that according to his supposed “pal?”
Taking a look at Holland’s production schedule on IMDB, it’s clear that the actor has had a hectic few years, especially between 2016 through 2019, when Holland worked on five Marvel movies and at least eight other films, some of which included voice acting. That doesn’t even include the frankly insane amount of work Holland did to promote each movie, especially the grueling press tour for the Marvel films. If anything, going down to two movies in a year is proof that the actor is already slowing down.
Gossip Cop has determined this claim to be mostly false since Holland’s filming schedule has grown significantly lighter this year than the previous years. There’s also the fact that this report came from OK!, which has published false stories about other Marvel stars before. Take Ryan Gosling, Holland’s co-star in Spider-Man: Far from Home. The outlet claimed Gosling and his partner, Eva Mendes, were fighting about him going back to work. Gossip Cop reached out to Mendes’ spokesperson, who assured us the allegations were “nonsense.” The outlet also once claimed Mendes and Gosling were planning to get married and have a third baby, though that claim never came to pass, just as we predicted.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.