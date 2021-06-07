Tom Hiddleston Girlfriend: What You Need To Know About His Love Life In 2021

Does Tom Hiddleston lust for love as much as his Marvel character Loki lusts for power? On June 9, the God of Mischief will return in Loki, a six-episode series on Disney+. But there’s no way of knowing how much the English actor actually identifies with the villain he plays on screen. He’s rather private about his personal life, and his caution stems from a brief but highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. Nevertheless, rumors about his dating history persist. Find out everything we know about Tom Hiddleston’s current girlfriend, as well as the women he’s been linked to in the past.

Is Tom Hiddleston Married?

Hiddleston, 40, is not currently married and has never been married in the past. It’s quite a surprise that such a suave, Cambridge-educated lad hasn’t tied the knot with anyone.

However, he’s not averse to commitment. For the many rumored and confirmed relationships he’s had, Hiddleston has proven that he is capable of long-term dating. Let’s dive into the history of his love life.

Hiddleston’s list of rumored paramours is miles-long. Each woman is very different, but the tie that binds them is they all shared screen time with the actor at one point or another.

In 2010, Hiddleston was linked to his Thor co-star Kat Dennings. The two were even pictured holding hands at that year’s Comic-Con, but neither ever went on the record about having a relationship.

In 2012, reports surfaced that he was dating Zero Dark Thirty star Jessica Chastain. The two met at the BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) and bonded over their shared appreciation for Shakespeare.

But the redheaded vixen made things difficult to confirm. In 2013, she told the UK edition of InStyle that she had a strict “no actors” dating policy.

In 2015, when they co-starred in Crimson Peak, she stuck to her story in an interview with The New Paper.

“What is the most sexy thing about Tom?” Chastain asked. “It is hard for me to say, because I see him as a friend, but I think it is his voice. He has such a lovely accent, doesn’t he?”

That same year, Hiddleston co-starred with Elizabeth Olsen in the Hank Williams biopic I Saw the Light. Marvel fans were all for the idea of Loki and the Scarlet Witch falling in love in real life. But again, neither ever officially commented on the relationship. Olsen even went as far as to deny that anything was going on on multiple occasions.

“I mean, we definitely are friends and we’ve known each other for about four years. And we happened to be at a restaurant at a wrong time having dinner,” she told Refinery29 in 2015. “We all go out to dinner.”

The following year, she told ET, “Honestly, those kind of rumors to me… it’s like, well that’s a bunch of strangers saying a bunch of stuff that they don’t know about.”

Since coming into the spotlight, Hiddleston has had two confirmed girlfriends: Susannah Fielding and Taylor Swift.

Susannah Fielding

Hiddleston’s longest confirmed relationship was earlier in his career. From 2008 to early 2012, he dated Susannah Fielding, his co-star on the BBC series Wallander.

At one point, there was a rumor that the two were secretly married. But Hiddleston shot down the story in a January 2012 interview with the Independent.

“I am definitively not married,” he confirmed. “That was a big mistake. Don’t know where it came from.”

But when he was asked if he was in a relationship at all, he answered, “Well, erm, I dunno actually. That’s kind of an awkward answer, isn’t it?”

Unfortunately, three years was a long time for the couple to find out that they were a fundamental mismatch. By February 2012, he announced their split.

“The relationship ran its course,” the actor told the Daily Mail. “People assumed it was about me getting well-known and leaving her behind… It’s just I am very driven right now and there isn’t really any time to have a proper girlfriend.”

Fielding had a different perspective of the breakup. In 2021, she told the Radio Times, “I was very young and very naive. It was weird and unexpected, but I definitely got a little snapshot of what fame could be like, and that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.”

She added, “I would say I’m unusual in that I didn’t–and don’t–particularly crave a Hollywood career.”

Taylor Swift

Hiddleston’s next relationship was short but definitely the most talked-about. In 2016, he was linked to Taylor Swift. What started with some innocent dancing at the Met Gala turned into an unexpected whirlwind romance.

Alas, it lasted all of three months. According to Us, Swift was the one to end things.

“Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with,” said a source. “Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.”

However, Hiddleston saw it differently. In 2017, when The Telegraph asked if he had any regrets about “the publicity and gossip the romance engendered,” he defensively replied, “What should I regret, in your mind?”

He continued, “Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

The actor might want to share his thoughts on separating work and love with Swift. After all, many believe that the queen of break-up songs wrote 2017’s “Getaway Car” about him.

Who Is Tom Hiddleston Dating In 2021?

Hiddleston is currently believed to be dating English actress Zawe Ashton. You may recognize the 36-year-old as Oona in The Handmaid’s Tale. She is also set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022’s The Marvels, making her one of Hiddleston’s future colleagues. They also co-starred in the 2020 West End production of Betrayal, natch.

Media reports say the couple began dating in February 2019, but neither addressed the rumors.

“They’ve actually been together for more than six months,” a source told the Daily Mail in September 2019. “But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.”

In July 2020, the same outlet reported that they were shacking up together in Atlanta, Georgia while Hiddleston filmed Loki. There’s no word on where they’re living now that the series has wrapped, but we’re sure Marvel nerds and Hiddleston fans will be waiting for their next move.