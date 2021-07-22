Tom Hanks Trapped In ‘Marriage Of Lies’ With ‘Wife From Hell’ Rita Wilson?

Is Tom Hanks stuck in the marriage from hell? One cover story says Chet Hanks is revealing all of Rita Wilson’s secrets, including how she and Tom have an unhealthy relationship. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Wife From Hell!’

According to In Touch, Chet Hanks has opened the lid on his parents’ toxic marriage. In a text message he sent to his former girlfriend Kiana, Chet wrote: “I watched my mom domineer and control my dad for my entire life and he just sat there and took it.” A source says, “Their son is painting their relationship as a marriage of lies.”

Chet was using his father’s lack of agency as an excuse for abusive behavior. He wrote, “When I feel like I’m not being respected as a man it strikes a nerve with me” because he’s “becoming what I hated most about my father.” Kiana and Chet’s relationship ended very badly, with lawsuits and domestic violence allegations flying from both sides.

Chet now blames his parents for his behavior. Kiana told the tabloid, “All his good memories he would tell me would be about” his grandmother, not Tom or Wilson. Kiana herself puts the blame on Chet: “You cannot blame your parents for everything. His parents gave him a wonderful life, which many kids don’t even experience.”

Where’s The Marriage?

The cover of this outlet features Wilson and Tom Hanks beside the gigantic words “Wife From Hell!” It even promises to go “inside Tom’s 33 years of abuse.” We get no such detail, for the focus of this story is firmly elsewhere.

This is a pretty blatant bait-and-switch story since the entire article is about Chet, not Tom. The “explosive fight texts” advertised on the cover have nothing at all to do with Wilson and the Catch Me If You Can star and everything to do with Chet. In Touch found one sentence in a sea of abusive messages that had to do with Chet’s famous parents and chose to frame the story about them instead of Chet.

Chet Hanks isn’t the only son of Hanks and Wilson. The couple has three other children: Truman, Elizabeth, and Colin. They all seem well adjusted with booming careers of their own. None of them have made similar claims as Chet. Hanks and Wilson look very happy together from the outside, but no marriage is perfect.

Other Stories

This is hardly the first time In Touch has used a bait-and-switch to sell magazines. It acted as if Tom Cruise had written a tell-all, only to backtrack and say he was considering an interview. Curiously, this isn’t even the first “marriage from hell” we’ve seen on this tabloid’s cover. Last August, it claimed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were breaking up, yet that divorce didn’t start until months later.

Chet and Tom don’t have the best relationship in the world, so you shouldn’t be surprised that he may blame his father for his behavior. While we don’t know the real details of Chet’s childhood, Gossip Cop does know that this tabloid is promoting a seedier story than it actually delivers.

