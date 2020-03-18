Truth About Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson ‘Fighting For Their Lives’ After Coronavirus Diagnosis

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are not “fighting for their lives” after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, despite a nasty new tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the outrageous story. We’ve learned the spouses are doing well and recovering just fine.

The cover of this week’s National Enquirer is exploiting the news that Hanks and Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia last week. The headline reads, “Infected Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Fight For Their Lives!” According to the magazine, the actor is at increased risk for complications because he has type 2 diabetes. A doctor who hasn’t treated or met Hanks is quoted as saying, “Being a type 2 diabetic worsens the infection and the infection worsens the diabetes.”

“The virus has a predilection to attack the lungs,” continues the doctor, who – once again – has no knowledge of Hanks’ condition. “That’s how it kills a victim – they smother to death. The usual treatment is to put them on a respirator and pump small volumes of air into the lungs. They may have to intubate the actor via a tracheotomy.”

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with diabetes are in fact at risk of getting very sick from COVID-19. However, Hanks has been receiving top-notch medical treatment and there’s absolutely no reason to believe he’s suffered any complications. In fact, Hanks and Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital on Monday, and they’re currently in self-quarantine at their home in Australia. If the movie star had been experiencing any sort of complications due to his diabetes, he wouldn’t have been released from the hospital. Those aforementioned quotes from the doctor might be true in a general sense, but those generalizations don’t apply to Hanks.

Meanwhile, Hanks himself gave an update on his condition on Tuesday. The actor wrote on Instagram, “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.” Proving his sense of humor remains intact, Hanks added, “Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.”

Additionally, Wilson is also staying positive as she recovers. The actress joked on Twitter, “From here on out, the only Corona I want is from Mexico and you drink it.” Wilson later asked her followers to help make a Spotify playlist for people self-quarantining. Simply put, the spouses are on the mend – and any suggestion otherwise is baseless.

Still, Gossip Cop reached out to Hanks’ spokesperson, who assures us the Enquirer’s cover story is false. The actor’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on his behalf, tells us he and Wilson “are fine and recovering in self-quarantine.”

The Enquirer is the same tabloid that Gossip Cop busted in 2018 for falsely claiming Hanks has a fake prosthetic nose. He doesn’t. The magazine doesn’t know anything about the actor’s physical condition – either before or after his coronavirus diagnosis. Unfortunately, we fear this won’t be the last time the publication spreads misinformation amid the pandemic.