Celebrities like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Naomi Campbell, and more aren’t keeping quiet about the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has officially listed as a pandemic. Some celebrities have joked about the novel virus, while others enlisted help for those most affected. And then there’s supermodel Campbell and Howie Mandel’s reaction to the virus.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia, the actor revealed in a Twitter post Wednesday night. Both Hanks and Wilson have voluntarily been isolated in hopes of halting the spread of the virus and will undergo testing and be observed by medical professionals.

Meanwhile, America’s Got Talent judge Mandel and Campbell were both spotted wearing literal hazmat suits this week. Mandel wore his while going to work on the show, complete with a gas mask, and was seen waving at the cameras as he walked in. Mandel is a notorious germaphobe, so this is very on-brand behavior from him. Campbell’s hazmat suit came with her to the airport. The model posted several images of herself rocking the bulky white ensemble, which did not come with a gas mask like Mandel’s, but to make up for it, Campbell wore a face mask.

When the virus first began spreading, especially in China where it is believed to have originated, Bieber posted a video to his Instagram to send those affected by the virus his thoughts and prayers. In the caption, the pop star wrote, “Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting [sic] my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support.”

Another pop singer, Katy Perry, also sent China her encouragement and well wishes. In a video posted to Twitter, the pregnant star looks a little awkward as she sits on a couch, leaning forward on a round pillow in what looks to be an attempt to hide her growing belly. Despite the odd posture, Perry’s message shines through.

John Legend also weighed in on the global pandemic, commenting on Twitter that the cancellation of all non-essential travel and events made him realize “how much we schedule that’s non-essential.”

The virus really does put things in perspective in a new way. With so many cancellations, including the entire NBA season and music festivals, people are beginning to understand the ramifications this virus is having on everyday life. Stay safe out there, folks.