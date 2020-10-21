Tom Felton Wants To Get The Harry Potter Cast Back Together

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! Actor Tom Felton, who’s best known for playing young wizard Draco Malfoy in the blockbuster movie series, has made a major announcement regarding the Hogwarts clan.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star revealed that he’s trying to get the gang back together for an online reunion in honor of the 19th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. "It's been nice because it's the 19th-year anniversary on Nov. 14, so I'm planning some sort of digital celebration,” he said. “I’m trying to wrangle all the oldies back together again to celebrate the achievement really."
Felton also shared that he’s kept in close contact with his former co-stars, especially during quarantine. "I saw the Weasley twins the other day. We went out to play some golf. Always chatting with a lot of the other guys on WhatsApp and staying in touch with them and making sure everything's alright."
The 33-year-old-actor has been enjoying some serious Draco nostalgia since joining TikTok earlier this year. Fans have been hilariously inserting themselves into famous Harry Potter scenes with the character, which has given life to the now viral #DracoTok trend.
"It's sort of taken a life of its own now," Felton told ET. "But I'm having so much fun with it… [The fans] are actually taking things that I've done and putting their own spin on it. And then I can see that and put a spin on their stuff. It's turning into a whole monster of its own. But I'm really, really enjoying it. So yeah, I'm going to keep the DracoTokers happy for as long as I can."
Felton also loves sharing behind-the-scenes throwbacks on his Insta feed, where he asks his fans to create fun captions for the pics.
Of course, there’s more to Felton than wizards and magic. The actor stars in A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and has also had roles in shows like Origins and Murder in the First.
We can’t wait to see him reunite with his Harry Potter family next month!