What Really Happened Between Tom Felton And Emma Watson During And After 'Harry Potter'

Did Emma Watson date her former Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton? For some time now, tabloids around the world have speculated that the two British actors were an item—and many fans are hoped that the rumors were true! So what’s the real story? Here, we get to the bottom of the alleged romance between Hermione and Draco.
Watson has admitted that she fell hard for Tom Felton during her early days on the Harry Potter set. Back in 2011, Eonline.com reported that the Little Women actress told Seventeen: “For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush."
The 30-year-old movie star—who was just a pre-teen when filming began on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone—went on to explain that she has since been an open book about her feelings. "He totally knows," she said of Felton. "We talked about it—we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."
Watson also explained that the infatuation was natural given her young age and the fact that she only developed crushes on people she knew. "I've never understood having crushes on people who you don't know in real life," she said. "I only crush on people I meet. I mean, I can appreciate that someone is good-looking, obviously, but I don't intend to fantasize about people I don't know!"
But the real question is, did Felton feel the same way about his lovestruck co-star? Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, seems to think so. Last year, he told Entertainment Tonight that “there was always something” between the two young actors and recalled sensing “a little bit of a spark” on the set.
And Felton doesn’t deny that learning about Watson’s crush made him happy. “We've been friends for a long time and it's very flattering," he told Metro UK.
It’s no surprise that Watson and Felton had become close friends by the time the final Harry Potter movie was released in 2011. By then, the pair had known each other for more than a decade and had grown up together. In the years since the movie series wrapped, the actors have become even closer and have made no secret about their tight bond. From holiday parties to hangouts at the beach (Tom even taught Emma how to skateboard!), they clearly love to spend time with each other.
Felton even admitted that he sees Watson more frequently than their social media accounts let on. The 33-year-old actor told Us Weekly: “We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it. Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram.”
So what’s the deal with these two star-crossed co-stars? Is there a real-life Dramione romance? The celebrity rumor mill seems to think so. Tabloids started pairing the two together in 2018 after Watson broke up with her then-boyfriend and Glee star Chord Overstreet.
Speculation reached a fever pitch again the following year when Felton taught Watson how to play guitar and shared a sweet pic of the moment on his Instagram feed. OK! Australia published a salacious story speculating that the pair were hot and heavy. "It's not the first time the pair's social media posts have set tongues wagging... and we really hope it's happening," the tabloid wrote.
But Gossip Cop quickly shut this false story down, noting that a source close to Watson confirmed that the two are just close friends.
And that seems to be the real story behind these two long-time co-stars—they worked together as kids, became very close friends as adults, and that’s that.
Which is a good thing, because as it turns out, Emma Watson is taken!
Despite the fact that the superstar described herself as “self-partnered” in an April 2020 Vogue article, The Bling Ring star is no longer a single lady.
Last spring, the U.S. Sun confirmed that Leo Robinton, a 30-year-old businessman from Los Angeles, had officially won her heart. The pair have been dating since October 2019 and show no signs of slowing down.
But who is Tom Felton dating? The Rise of the Planet of the Apes star was involved in a long-term relationship with stunt assistant Jade Gordon from 2008 to 2016. The stunning brunette even played the part of Draco’s wife in the final Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
Since that relationship ended, Felton hasn’t been officially linked with anyone new. Last February, The Sun reported that the actor and singer had created an account on the celebrity dating app Raya, however, as with all stories from The Sun, we take it with a grain of salt. But we certainly hope the actor, singer, and TikTok star has found someone who makes him happy.