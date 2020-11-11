What Really Happened Between Tom Felton And Emma Watson During And After 'Harry Potter'

They Got Closer After The Final ‘Harry Potter’ Movie

It’s no surprise that Watson and Felton had become close friends by the time the final Harry Potter movie was released in 2011. By then, the pair had known each other for more than a decade and had grown up together. In the years since the movie series wrapped, the actors have become even closer and have made no secret about their tight bond. From holiday parties to hangouts at the beach (Tom even taught Emma how to skateboard!), they clearly love to spend time with each other.