Tom Cruise’s Secret 30-Minute Facial Routine Reportedly Got Leaked — And It’s Intense

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Tom Cruise has managed to stun global audiences with his incredible stunts and award-winning dramatic chops for years, but it’s his face that consistently shocks people the most. The actor is closer to retirement age than ever, but he’s managed to avoid showing any signs of his age or injuries. A new report promises Cruise’s secret to staying wrinkle-free, so we had to investigate.

Tom Cruise’s 30-Minute Skin-Saving Routine?

“Tom Puts His Face On Ice!” shouts the headline from a recent National Enquirer. According to the magazine, Cruise is more than prepared to celebrate his 60th birthday next year thanks to the secret skincare regimen that’s allowed him to look as youthful as he did three decades ago.

“Tom has been doing everything he can to hang onto his good looks, including an elaborate skincare routine that he practices morning and night,” an inside source reveals. “He starts off by plunging his face into ice water for a full 60 seconds! Then he double cleanses and applies toner, face serum, eye serum, eye cream, face moisturizer, and a neck cream. It takes 30 minutes, so on busy days he gets up at 4:30 a.m. to make sure he has time for it.”

“Besides that, he has all sorts of gadgets, including an LED light face mask. He’s also been eating low-carb for years,” the insider adds. “Tom swears by it for his skin it lowers inflammation, which reduces redness.” Believe or not, Tom Cruise is indeed human, meaning he also knows that regular visits to a dermatologist are a key part of maintaining healthy skin.

“Only his doctor knows exactly what he’s getting done, but most of Tom’s inner circle is convinced he gets a little help from Botox and facial fillers,” another source explains. “Tom also loves other noninvasive treatments like microneedling to build collagen, plus laser treatments to tighten his skin. He’s adamant that he’s never undergone plastic surgery and never will. But technically injectables aren’t going under the knife, so it makes sense Tom would deny it.”

How Many Creams Does Tom Cruise Use?

There are some undeniably handy pieces of advice that can be gleaned from this story. For one, we absolutely agree that Tom Cruise regularly and consistently visits and listens to his dermatologist. Likewise, it’s basically impossible for someone like Cruise to make it to 59 with a youthful face without an intensive regimen, especially considering how often he ends up filming outdoors in the sun.

And honestly, the routine presented here isn’t exactly objectionable. Rattling off products and steps one after another certainly helps make it sound more real and authoritative. In fact, it doesn’t sound too far off from his equally ageless ex-wife Katie Holmes’ routine — cleansers, creams, clean diet. Of course, as a brand ambassador, Holmes’ go-tos are Olay, and it doesn’t take much to assume that Cruise probably utilizes something less pedestrian.

The problem is that all of this information is, at its very best, baseless speculation. Sure, someone could fight off some aging by following this intensive and icy procedure, but it really is just a basic shell of an actual routine. A genuine leak of his skincare checklist would include product names, frequency, examples — things that we generally only find out when celebrities or their stylists share their routine publicly. Tom Cruise, however, is far more closed off than most stars when it comes to his personal life. Even Men’s Health couldn’t pin down what exactly makes Cruise so ageless. The outlet’s best guess involves, unsurprisingly, consulting medical experts and going from there (and avoiding anything cooked at too high of a temperature, apparently).

Without knowing what specific brand of serum Tom Cruise is using, there’s nothing helpful to glean from this report. Specificity is, unfortunately, the name of the game when it comes to skincare, and the sad truth is that even with Cruise’s exact product recommendations, that doesn’t guarantee you’ll have Tom Cruise’s same reaction to the products. False promises are always frustrating, and we’ve come to expect them from the National Enquirer.

The Rumors Don’t Stop

Last year, the Enquirer claimed that Ryan Seacrest’s personal Botox routine was going to leave him blind. It did something similar with Paula Abdul, reporting that her dabbling in plastic surgery had left her unrecognizable. Both stars are still very much fine and very much recognizable, despite the serious-sounding testimony of sources and medical professionals. The second Tom Cruise dares to show a hint of aging, we’re sure he’ll get the same treatment. Heck, the tabloid took Shirley MacLaine to task for having both too many and too few wrinkles at 87 earlier this year. Bottom line, the Enquirer won’t have any actually sound advice when it comes to celebrity skincare — unlike us.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ashley Graham Loves This Gentle Face Scrubber That Helps To Promote Collagen Production (And It’s Under $40!)

Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54