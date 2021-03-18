Tom Cruise’s ‘Brutal’ Workouts Could Lead To ‘Serious Damage?’

Was Tom Cruise’s “brutal, military-style workouts” making friends worried for the actor’s health? A tabloid claimed Cruise was pushing himself to “the breaking point” to stay in shape for Mission: Impossible 8, despite pleas for him to slow down. Gossip Cop looked into the report and can provide our own take on the matter.

Tom Cruise Risking “Serious Damage” With “Brutal” Workouts?

OK! recently reported that Tom Cruise was worrying his loved ones with his extreme prep for Mission: Impossible 8 movie. According to the tabloid, Cruise had just finished filming on MI: 7 when he learned that the studio delayed production on MI: 8.

Cruise had apparently thought the movies would shoot back-to-back, an insider explained, so he was “thrown for a loop” when news came that the studio had postponed filming. Now the actor was supposedly “putting himself through the wringer” to stay in shape for the upcoming action flick.

The source snitched that Cruise was doing “crunches, pull-ups, squats and weights” to stay in shape, a seemingly normal Hollywood workout routine that the tabloid strangely described as “brutal” and “military-style.” Though loved ones were allegedly “begging him to slow down,” the actor wasn’t “listening to anyone,” the insider insisted, adding, “After all, this is Tom we’re talking about!”

Despite being asked to “tone it down a notch,” Cruise, who is famous for doing most of his own stunts, refused. “Physically, Tom still thinks he’s invincible, but the fact is he’ll be turning 60 in less than two years,” the tattler remarked. “If he keeps going at this pace, there’s a big chance he’s going to do some serious damage.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

It doesn’t escape Gossip Cop’s attention that Tom Cruise’s worst injuries took place while the actor was filming. We can’t help but note the irony that this tabloid is dramatically wringing its hands over an imaginary future injury that Cruise could possibly have while working out off-set when he’s actually seriously injured himself on set. In addition to being a ridiculous nervous Nancy over Cruise’s totally normal fitness routine, the tabloid also managed to age-shame the action-flick veteran.

This outlet has a bad reputation when it comes to reporting on Tom Cruise, whether it’s about his health, his love life, or his career. OK! has previously claimed that Cruise was secretly dating Elisabeth Moss, a rumor Gossip Cop dismissed as nonsense. We also debunked the tabloid’s report that Cruise was teaming up with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, on an upcoming project. After close examination, we determined the story was exaggerated and lacked a lot of needed context. It’s no wonder we have a hard time trusting this tabloid.

