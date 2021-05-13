Tom Cruise Upset Over Katie Holmes’ PDA with Emilio Vitolo?

Is Tom Cruise mad at his ex-wife? As Katie Holmes and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr pack pages with PDA, one report says Cruise is furious. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stop With The PDA, Katie!’

According to New Idea, the burgeoning romance between Holmes and Vitolo is upsetting Cruise. The Interview with the Vampire star thinks Holmes needs to cool it down with Vitolo. A source says Cruise thinks Holmes must set a “much better example” for their daughter Suri. Suri is 14-year-old, which a source says is a “very impressionable age.”

“Tom gave in to Katie’s every request when they split,” a source says, “but he’s starting to regret that now. He hopes this is just a phase, and Katie and Emilio cool down soon.” Cruise isn’t alone in his grappling, as Vitolo’s ex Rachel Emmons is also having a difficult adjustment, according to the story.

None Of Cruise’s Business

Gossip Cop seriously doubts that you can trust this report. Cruise has kept a very tight-lip since his divorce, and never talks about Katie Holmes or Suri. How can New Idea know what Crusie thinks when this is simply not information he would volunteer?

What Cruise thinks of Holmes and Vitolo is not anyone’s business, anyway. This story tries to make a value judgment, and it positions Holmes as a bad parent because she has the gall to kiss a boy in public. Holmes is a dotting mother, and it’s cruel to suggest otherwise.

Holmes has had boyfriends before Vitolo as well, so it’s not like this is the first time Cruise has seen her with another man. This outlet was just capitalizing on the PDA Holmes was putting on by evoking Cruise’s name.

What’s Up With Holmes?

This story originally came out in September. The romance has seemingly started fizzling out between Vitolo and Holmes, and a formal break-up may be imminent, though nothing has been said from either camp. This, of course, has nothing to do with Cruise, who’s been busy in England. Time will tell what comes next for Holmes, but it’ll surely have nothing to do with what Cruise thinks she should do.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop recently debunked this tabloid for claiming Holmes was trying to take down the Church of Scientology. It looks like there’s a gag order on Holmes as a result of her divorce, so you shouldn’t expect her to lead a campaign like this. We also busted its dumb story about Holmes trying to get married so Suri Cruise would have a different last name. That’s not how names work.

We also debunked its story about Holmes expecting twins, and that she had reunited with Chris Klein. Clearly, this is the last source you should consult for news about Holmes. Whether out of the goodness of their hearts or court order, Holmes and Cruise keep a tight-lip abut one another. Therefore, this regressive story cannot be true.

