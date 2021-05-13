Gossip Cop

 by Matthew Radulski
American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy wears a blue denim jacket onstage Celebrities Second ‘American Idol’ Contestant Withdraws After Controversial Past Video Surfaces

This season of American Idol is looking star-crossed. A second contestant, Caleb Kennedy, has been sent home early without being voted off the show. Gossip Cop has the details. Caleb Kennedy Out At ‘American Idol’ This past week, a video surfaced online of 16-year-old contestant Caleb Kennedy sitting beside someone who looks as if they’re […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Side by side picture: On the left Alex Cooper in a white bikini sticking her tongue out, and on the right, Logan Paul with a microphone wearing a yellow shirt. Celebrities Logan Paul And Alex Cooper: Did They Actually Hook Up?

Find out if Logan Paul and Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper really did hook up, and whether they're an item today.

 by Deb Taylor
Kate Middleton gesturing in a red dress and mask Royals Fears Kate Middleton’s Health In Crisis? Here’s What We Know

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially been married for a decade. Of course, that means the couple must deal with infidelity and health problems, right? Well according to the tabloids, they do. Let’s take a closer look at the past allegations.  The Other Woman Over the last couple of years, tabloids have obsessed over […]

 by Cortland Ann
Tom Cruise Upset Over Katie Holmes’ PDA with Emilio Vitolo?

M
Matthew Radulski
10:00 am, May 13, 2021
Tom Cruise with his arm around Katie Holmes in 2007
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Is Tom Cruise mad at his ex-wife? As Katie Holmes and chef Emilio Vitolo Jr pack pages with PDA, one report says Cruise is furious. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stop With The PDA, Katie!’

According to New Idea, the burgeoning romance between Holmes and Vitolo is upsetting Cruise. The Interview with the Vampire star thinks Holmes needs to cool it down with Vitolo. A source says Cruise thinks Holmes must set a “much better example” for their daughter Suri. Suri is 14-year-old, which a source says is a “very impressionable age.”

“Tom gave in to Katie’s every request when they split,” a source says, “but he’s starting to regret that now. He hopes this is just a phase, and Katie and Emilio cool down soon.” Cruise isn’t alone in his grappling, as Vitolo’s ex Rachel Emmons is also having a difficult adjustment, according to the story.

None Of Cruise’s Business

Gossip Cop seriously doubts that you can trust this report. Cruise has kept a very tight-lip since his divorce, and never talks about Katie Holmes or Suri. How can New Idea know what Crusie thinks when this is simply not information he would volunteer?

What Cruise thinks of Holmes and Vitolo is not anyone’s business, anyway. This story tries to make a value judgment, and it positions Holmes as a bad parent because she has the gall to kiss a boy in public. Holmes is a dotting mother, and it’s cruel to suggest otherwise.

Holmes has had boyfriends before Vitolo as well, so it’s not like this is the first time Cruise has seen her with another man. This outlet was just capitalizing on the PDA Holmes was putting on by evoking Cruise’s name.

What’s Up With Holmes?

This story originally came out in September. The romance has seemingly started fizzling out between Vitolo and Holmes, and a formal break-up may be imminent, though nothing has been said from either camp. This, of course, has nothing to do with Cruise, who’s been busy in England. Time will tell what comes next for Holmes, but it’ll surely have nothing to do with what Cruise thinks she should do.

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop recently debunked this tabloid for claiming Holmes was trying to take down the Church of Scientology. It looks like there’s a gag order on Holmes as a result of her divorce, so you shouldn’t expect her to lead a campaign like this. We also busted its dumb story about Holmes trying to get married so Suri Cruise would have a different last name. That’s not how names work.

We also debunked its story about Holmes expecting twins, and that she had reunited with Chris Klein. Clearly, this is the last source you should consult for news about Holmes. Whether out of the goodness of their hearts or court order, Holmes and Cruise keep a tight-lip abut one another. Therefore, this regressive story cannot be true.

