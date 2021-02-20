Tom Cruise Unlucky In Love Due To Scientology?

Tom Cruise hasn’t had a high-profile relationship since he and Katie Holmes divorced in 2012. Tabloids haven’t stopped speculating about his love life, with many outlets placing the blame on the Church of Scientology. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has come across about Cruise, Romance, and Scientology.

Dating Demi Moore

According to Life & Style, Cruise was secretly dating Demi Moore throughout 2019. A source said “Demi really liked Tom. She could envision them being together. So when Tom Suggested she take some Scientology classes and read some literature, just dip her feet in, Demi wholeheartedly agreed.” Moore eventually had a “change of heart” over the “red flags she couldn’t ignore,” so she ended things between the two. This was a repeated story from an earlier one Gossip Cop had already busted. We ran the original story by a source close to the situation who told us the story wasn’t true. Moore and Cruise did not date.

Can’t Find Love

According to Woman’s Day, Cruise was “plagued by an undeniable love curse,” and Scientology was the culprit. A source said “the expectation on whoever he marries to become the ‘crown princess’ of Scientology is limiting his options.” The Interview With The Vampire star’s “religion is a huge problem when it comes to him finding love.” Gossip Cop busted this story simply by looking at what the tabloid itself claimed. One month earlier it said he was dating Hayley Atwell, and it mentioned he’d been married three times. By this tabloid’s own admission, Cruise hasn’t historically had any problems finding partners, so we busted this story.

‘Pint-Sized Control Freak’ Who Can’t Find Love

After Cruise’s rant about COVID-19 protocols leaked, Globe called him “the new Ellen DeGeneres.” A source said the Rain Man star “is known for his tantrums,” and “if anyone doesn’t follow his orders to the letter he explodes!” The article pointed toward his divorces as further evidence that “This is the way he’s always been. That’s why he has few friends in Hollywood and is widely despised.” Gossip Cop pointed out that Cruise actually has the opposite reputation. His Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Vanessa Kirby and George Clooney both came to his defense. Given his constant high-profile collaborations, it’s safe to say people enjoy working with him.

Rejected By Angelina Jolie

According to New Idea, “Tom’s indecent proposal to Ange” was his way of looking for “his fourth bride.” A so-called source said Jolie “politely declined the offer, saying her kids are her focus.” Cruise was “pretty hurt” because “he thought it was a great offer.” In a bit of a bait-and-switch, the tabloid called it an “indecent proposal,” implying a situation similar to the 1993 Demi Moore film of the same name, but it only described a literal proposal. Gossip Cop pointed out that the closest Cruise and Jolie run in completely different circles, and the story was totally random.

