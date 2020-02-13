Tom Cruise Acting Like A ‘Tyrant’ Towards ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Tom Cruise really acting like a “tyrant” towards his Top Gun: Maverick co-stars? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to the Globe, Cruise has the cast of his Top Gun sequel “walking on eggshells” because he’s firing off orders when it comes to promoting the upcoming movie. “Tom’s need for perfection is in overdrive and he’s been hair-trigger tempered and hell to be around,” a so-called “insider” tells the magazine. “As far as he’s concerned, there’s no margin for error and he’s sweating every detail. It took him years to put this movie together and he doesn’t want to blow it and he sure as heck isn’t letting anyone else blow his chance either.”

The outlet alleges Cruise has demanded that co-stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Ed Harris keep their schedules clear in the weeks before and after the film’s June 26 release “to mention Top Gun: Maverick ten times a day” in interviews and on social media. The suspicious tipster adds, “He’s phoning them directly multiple times a day, barking orders down the phone and demanding to know how else they’re going to help build buzz.”

The supposed source claims Cruise told veteran actor Harris that “when someone asks him what his favorite role is, to say ‘the admiral in Top Gun: Maverick.” As for younger co-stars Teller and Powell, it’s said Cruise “is having a meltdown” over them keeping their rigorous workouts after filming “so they look like fighter pilots on the red carpet.” The seemingly nonexistent insider adds, “He wants everyone as gung-ho as he is and he’s leaning on the whole cast to pull their weight with the marketing.”

Cruise is notoriously intense when it comes to making movies, but the tabloid’s report is total fiction. In fact, the actor’s co-stars have had nothing but praise for him. Last year, in fact, Teller opened up about how “meticulous” Cruise can be, but not in a way that’s remotely negative. “I got a masterclass in how to make a movie,” said Teller. “Literally every detail that guy is dialed in on, and anybody who works with him is fortunate.”

Earlier this month, Powell raved about working with Cruise, saying in an interview, “Tom’s as great as people think he is. He’s as nice, he’s as hardworking, he’s as generous, he’s as available. He’s the man.” And during an interview at the Oscars last week, Hamm said he had a “phenomenal experience working with Tom.” The actor was even asked if he felt any pressure living up to the original Top Gun, and he responded, “Oh God, no. No pressure. If there’s any pressure, it’s on Tom.” It’s quite clear that Cruise is a great collaborator – not a dictator.

Still, Gossip Cop reach out to a source close to the film, who assures us the publication’s report is made up. One doesn’t become the biggest movie star in the world for several decades by bullying their colleagues. Virtually every person who’s worked with Cruise has nothing but admiration for him.

Back when Top Gun: Maverick was still in production last year, the Globe falsely claimed Cruise was trying to recruit his co-stars for Scientology. Gossip Cop debunked that bogus story as well. The magazine has a recurring theme about the actor crossing boundaries with his co-stars. This latest take on the subject is more nonsense.