Truth About Tom Cruise’s Relationship With Suri

By Brianna Morton |

It’s often wondered why Tom Cruise and his 13-year-old daughter Suri seem to have no contact with each other. Ever since his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, filed for divorce in 2012, people have theorized why the movie star seems to avoid his only biological child. One popular theory is that the actor’s controversial religious views are what keep the two apart.

Cruise is possibly the most famous member of the Church of Scientology, which has strict rules about who members are allowed to socialize with. A common term in the religion is “SP,” or “suppressive person.” According to the official Scientology website, “A Suppressive Person (SP) is a person who seeks to suppress other people in their vicinity.” Being labeled as such as a member of the Church is “extremely rare,” but does result in expulsion from Scientology. It’s not known whether Holmes or Suri have been labeled as “SP,” but it’s a possibility that could be behind why Cruise has kept his distance.

When Holmes left Cruise, and Scientology, with Suri, it was assumed by many that Cruise had “disconnected” from both his former wife and his child, another Scientology term that essentially means cutting them off. Since Cruise is such a high ranking member of Scientology, he may have seen his former wife and child leaving the Church as a reason to “disconnect.”

Friends in far places

Leah Remini, a former member of Scientology who left the Church in 2013, is a major proponent of this idea. Speaking with LaPalme magazine in 2018, as reported in Us Weekly, Remini revealed that she and Holmes were once close, but since the two actresses left the religion, they haven’t spoken at all.

Remini speculated that the reason Holmes never spoke out about Scientology is because she possibly signed an agreement in the divorce stating that she wouldn’t speak ill of the Church as leverage to get full-custody of Suri. Since Remini created a documentary that was very critical of the religion, being seen socializing with her could be seen as an unspoken critique of Scientology, Remini theorizes. “Trust me,” the King of Queens actress claimed, “Katie’s not allowed to have a meal with me and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really.”

Cruise’s well-documented estrangement from his daughter has caused many tabloids to pre-emptively report on their reunion. Just a month ago, Star claimed Cruise asked Holmes if he could spend the holidays with Suri. Gossip Cop reached out to Holmes’ rep to find out the truth and we were informed that the conversation never happened. There have been so many bogus stories from the tabloids about a fictional reunion between father and daughter, we compiled a list of all the most egregious claims.