Tom Cruise Secretly Dating Sofia Boutella?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Tom Cruise secretly dating his Mummy co-star Sofia Boutella? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can debunk the romance rumors.

According to Woman’s Day, the former co-stars have secretly been in a relationship for months. The story seems to be based on nothing but a photo of Cruise and Boutella greeting each other at the CAA pre-Oscar party last month. The picture seems to show a warm exchange between two former colleagues who haven’t seen each other in a while. But that’s not how the magazine is selling it.

“They took everyone at the party by surprise,” a supposed source tells the publication. “When the cameras weren’t turned their way, they confirmed their relationship by sharing a kiss. Then Tom sweetly brushed her hair back and they sneaked off together in a waiting car.” Naturally, there are zero photos to back up this version of events.

Still, the alleged insider says Cruise has “been going all out to make Sofia part of his life,” even introducing the actress to the adult children he shares with Nicole Kidman. The suspicious tipster goes on to say that the Mission: Impossible star recent “whisked her off to Paris for a romantic getaway.” Cruise hasn’t been photographed in Paris anytime as of late, nor has has Boutella, either alone or together.

From there, the questionable source says Boutella’s friends are worried about the relationship for fear “she will be brainwashed into Scientology,” while her family “is worried about the obvious age gap.” The seemingly phony insider adds, “They’ve urged her to seriously consider the ramifications of dating someone 20 years her senior – including the fact he most likely won’t want to have any more children.” The seemingly imaginary source concludes, “But Sofia’s infatuated right now. She knows it’s a big step yet she’s even talking about moving into Tom’s Beverly Hills mansion later this year.”

Only, Cruise doesn’t own a mansion in Beverly Hills. He sold his Los Angeles property in 2016 and bought a penthouse apartment in Clearwater, Florida, near the Church of Scientology’s headquarters. When he’s not traveling the globe shooting movies, Cruise is based in Florida.

Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who assures us Cruise and Boutella aren’t dating. The former co-stars simply ran into each other at a party last month. Meanwhile, Woman’s Day can’t keep track of its bogus stories surrounding the actor’s love life. In January, the outlet wrongly reported that Cruise was getting close to Jerry Maguire co-star Renée Zellweger.

Gossip Cop also called out the magazine in December for falsely claiming Cruise was pursuing a romance with Michelle Dockery. That story was invented simply because the two stars sat next to each other at the British Fashion Awards. The unreliable tabloid is all over the place with its reporting. We imagine the movie star will once again be linked to the next famous woman who crosses his path.