Tom Cruise Secretly Dating Another 'Mission: Impossible 7' Co-Star?

Tom Cruise's Mission For Love

According to In Touch, during the production of the newest Mission: Impossible film, the chemistry between Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby is very palpable and has "everyone on set buzzing." The magazine continues that Kirby is also reprising her role as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow in the seventh installment of the film series, and the timing couldn't be better. “She’s gorgeous, and they have a ton in common,” says an insider, revealing Cruise has “fallen hard.” “The whispers are that their relationship has shifted,” continues the insider, adding, “Trust me, if you’re in the room with them, you can spot the connection.”