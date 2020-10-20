Tom Cruise Secretly Dating Another 'Mission: Impossible 7' Co-Star?

Is Tom Cruise cozying up with a female co-star from Mission: Impossible 7? A tabloid claims the action star could be dating Vanessa Kirby . Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.
According to In Touch, during the production of the newest Mission: Impossible film, the chemistry between Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby is very palpable and has "everyone on set buzzing." The magazine continues that Kirby is also reprising her role as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow in the seventh installment of the film series, and the timing couldn't be better. “She’s gorgeous, and they have a ton in common,” says an insider, revealing Cruise has “fallen hard.” “The whispers are that their relationship has shifted,” continues the insider, adding, “Trust me, if you’re in the room with them, you can spot the connection.”
The insider further reveals Tom Crusie is not only wowed by Kirby’s work but also how “smart, prepared, and dedicated she is” and that “she’s an amazing actress.” The tabloid's source goes on to mention that Cruise hasn’t dated anyone publicly since his divorce from Katie Holmes, and became more drawn to Kirby after learning her background in theater and British-drama school. The magazine discloses while filming the seventh movie, the co-stars have “managed some very Mission: Impossible-style rendezvous together to the English countryside.” “Vanessa is a catch,” says the insider concluding, “he may have finally found wife No. 4.”
Gossip Cop finds this report intriguing since we just debunked a similar account days ago. A separate tabloid, Woman’s Day, alleged Tom Cruise was crushing on another co-star, Hayley Atwell, who also appears in Mission Impossible:7. Gossip Cop explained Atwell is reportedly not single and the story wasn’t true. Two years ago, after Cruise and Kirby’s kissing scene from Fallout was caught on camera by the paparazzi, The Crown actress spoke to Marie Claire about the rumors that she was married to Cruise.
The most disconcerting thing was the people I didn’t think would believe it, did, and they were texting my boyfriend, asking, ‘Are you OK?’ I don’t think they believe anything they read now because you just can’t.
The tabloids have inaccurately claimed Cruise was linked to a female co-star many times in the past. For example, a few months ago, Woman’s Day alleged Cruise was secretly dating his The Mummy co-star, Sofia Boutella. The same magazine incorrectly stated Cruise was in a love triangle with Renee Zellweger and Colin Firth. Simply put, the recycled narrative of Cruise dating one of his co-stars is false. We also doubt the actor and Kirby are romantically involved.
In Touch’s reputation is shaky since Gossip Cop has proven the magazine is untrustworthy when it comes to its reporting on Tom Cruise. Earlier this year, we busted the publication for claiming Cruise was doing a tell-all interview with Howard Stern about his daughter, Suri. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony report as we discovered it was just another bait-and-switch tactic by the publication.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.