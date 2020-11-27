Tom Cruise Reuniting With Daughter Suri For Christmas? Here’s The Truth

After the divorce between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Holmes has ended up raising Suri Cruise on her own. Suri and Tom have not seen each other since the split happened and it doesn’t look like a reunion is in the works. Despite this arrangement remaining set in stone, like clockwork every year the tabloids push the same story about a reunion. Here are some holiday reunions Gossip Cop busted. None of these reunions happened, but don’t expect the tabloids to learn any lesson.
In 2018, Star claimed Holmes was “absolutely panicking over the fact that she may lose Suri for the holidays.” The Church of Scientology was “pushing for this reunion” to repair Tom’s image. A so-called source said, “Tom has been instructed to give Suri the best Christmas ever.” That’s pretty vague, and it’s not as though Tom’s career is in any peril necessitating a family reunion. The details of their divorce remain shrouded in mystery, but the reality of this situation is crystal clear: Suri and Tom Crusie remain estranged with no image-rehabilitating “best Christmas ever” in the works.
Just a month after Star ran its story, Heat printed a very similar story about a possible Christmas reunion. “Suri has been missing her dad more than ever recently, and it looks like she will get to spend some time with him this Christmas,” a dubious source told the tabloid. Tom was apparently ready to put his daughter ahead of the Church of Scientology: “he realizes it's in everyone's interests to put Suri first and let bygones be bygones." Tom’s fealty to the controversial church has never waivered despite what this tabloid says. A rep for Holmes told Gossip Cop on the record that Suri would not spend her Christmas with her father. Sure enough, she did not.
Fast forward one year and this time it’s Woman’s Day claiming Holmes has been “ordered” to deliver her daughter to her estranged ex-husband. It seems tabloids just take turns running this bogus story. Anyway, an alleged insider said, “Tom's been fighting for visitation rights for a long time and has finally won his battle to have Suri for Christmas."
If that was the case, there would be a traceable paper trail, but nothing has changed about Holmes’ full custody arrangement since the 2012 divorce. This story also said Tom would celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles despite his main residence being near the Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida. Once again, Gossip Cop checked in with Holmes’s spokesperson who dismissed this tory as flat-out “lies.’
One year after it said the Church of Scientology was forcing a reunion, Star took a much gentler approach in its 2019 version of this story. This time it claimed Tom “left a message with her people” about organizing a reunion with Suri. How civil. “Naturally Katie had some trepidation when she heard what Tom was asking for,” a tipster said, “but how could she possibly stand in the way of them seeing each other again?”
Well, she could do it with legal authority but we get where they’re going with this. “He's finally chosen his daughter over Scientology,” the suspicious source added. All of these stories are slightly tweaked but all have the amount of truth within them: none. A spokesperson for Holmes went on the record with Gossip Cop to say Tom never asked to spend time with Suri for Christmas.
