Tom Cruise Reuniting With Daughter Suri For Christmas? Here’s The Truth

Tom And Suri To Reunite For Christmas

Just a month after Star ran its story, Heat printed a very similar story about a possible Christmas reunion. “Suri has been missing her dad more than ever recently, and it looks like she will get to spend some time with him this Christmas,” a dubious source told the tabloid. Tom was apparently ready to put his daughter ahead of the Church of Scientology: “he realizes it's in everyone's interests to put Suri first and let bygones be bygones." Tom’s fealty to the controversial church has never waivered despite what this tabloid says. A rep for Holmes told Gossip Cop on the record that Suri would not spend her Christmas with her father. Sure enough, she did not.