 by Michelle Tierney
Celebrities

Tom Cruise Recruiting Meghan Markle To Star In New Movie?

M
Michelle Tierney
4:00 am, March 23, 2021
(ILya Soldatkin/Shutterstock.com, s_bukley/Shutterstock.com

Last year, a magazine suggested Tom Cruise was keen on casting Meghan Markle to co-star in his upcoming films. After the retired Suits star also stepped back from her royal duties, Cruise believed he could return her to the big screen. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story.

Markle Moving In On Hollywood

A Life & Style headline screamed, “Tom Tells Meghan: Let’s Make A Movie!” The magazine alleged that Cruise was eager to work alongside Markle and supposed sources claimed Cruise could not only persuade her back into Hollywood but that starring opposite him would only spur her success.

However, thanks to a lack of evidence to corroborate the claim, Gossip Cop calmed the speculation. The tabloid repeatedly said that Cruise wanted to cast Markle “in one of his next films,” which is vague, to say the least. Someone as high profile as Cruise casting a member of the British Royal Family would likely disclose the name or premise of the film, knowing fans would be itching in their seats to know. We don’t disagree that Markle would make a stellar addition to an epic Cruise film, but unfortunately, there was no basis for this rumor.

What’s more, a source close to the Mission: Impossible charmer assured Gossip Cop the story was completely fabricated. He certainly was shooting the next film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, but he wasn’t concerned with casting Markle in it. Although filming the seventh sequel was halted due to the pandemic, the new launch date is November of this year. It will star some previous cast members like Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson along with quite a few new additions, but Markle isn’t included.

Not The First Fake Cast

It seems many tabloids want to see Markle shine on the screen. After completely stepping back from royal duties recently, various tabloids quickly purported Markle would move back into film. Only a couple of weeks ago, Gossip Cop busted an article alleging Markle was badgering Brad Pitt for movie roles, which turned out to be completely false.

On another very related occasion, NW wasted little time suggesting Markle was planning to take over Hollywood with Cruise, and even went so far as to photoshop an old 2017 picture of her in Spain with a 2015 photo of him. Some tabloids are even suggesting Cruise and Markle could be lovebirds. A New Idea feature suggested the two were having a secret affair behind Prince Harry’s back in a shocking headline.

While we won’t technically, officially see whether Markle makes an appearance in the upcoming Mission: Impossible franchise until November, it’s safe to say it’s not likely based on a total lack of concrete evidence. Everyone is eager to see how Markle and Prince Harry spend their newfound time, but Gossip Cop assures it won’t be in this action-packed movie.

