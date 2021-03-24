Report: Tom Cruise Recruiting Meghan Markle Into Scientology

One year ago, an article claimed that Tom Cruise had plans to recruit Meghan Markle into the Church of Scientology. Did Cruise ever succeed? Gossip Cop wants to revisit the strange article and find out.

Markle Secretly Visiting The Church Of Scientology?

Twelve months ago, an NW article let the public in on a surprising story. The publication claimed that actor Tom Cruise was talking to Meghan Markle about joining the Church of Scientology. The article was vague in just how these talks came about. The piece simply traced their connection to their mutual friend Oprah Winfrey.

According to the magazine, Cruise had always wanted to recruit a member of the royal family into his religion. Since the article claimed that Markle is very spiritual and often seeking out other religions, she seemed to be Cruise’s prime candidate. The former actress was reportedly intrigued after privately visiting a couple of the church’s locations.

Markle Converting To Scientology?

So is Markle converting to scientology? Definitely not. The article was unconvincing in its argument. In typical tabloid fashion, the article relied heavily on an unnamed insider as the source of the rumor. Furthermore, it’s highly unlikely Meghan Markle would have been able to successfully hide so many strange outings from the press.

Besides the article’s failure to provide any solid proof, it didn’t even bother to invent a role for Prince Harry in this strange work of fiction. Gossip Cop was unsurprised when a source close to Markle confirmed off the record that the report wasn’t true at all.

Where is Markle Now?

Contrary to reports that Markle and Cruise were secretly meeting at the London Church of Scientology, Markle has been plenty busy this past year with matters separate from the report’s alleged spiritual awakening.

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have had their hands full raising their baby son, navigating the complicated separation from the royal family, and making their eventful move to California. With the former actress’ eventful last year, it’s doubtful she and Cruise have been secretly meeting to discuss anything, let alone Scientology.

Tabloids Want Markle To Act Again

This isn’t the only report tying Meghan Markle to a major actor. Since Markle stepped back from her royal duties, the tabloids have been rife with speculation that she is returning to the acting scene. Subsequently, Gossip Cop has investigated reports claiming that Markle met with Cruise for a role in his new movie and found them to be totally false. Additionally, there was a rumor that Markle was begging Brad Pitt for roles that was also complete fiction. It’s clear these Scientology rumors are another strange attempt for the tabloids to connect Markle back to the acting world.

