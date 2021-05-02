Tom Cruise Ready For ‘Box Office War’ Between James Bond And ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Is Tom Cruise “shaken and stirred” over potential box office returns? One report says he’s worried that Top Gun: Maverick will be demolished by the new James Bond movie No Time To Die when both release later this year. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tom & Bond: Who’s The Top Gun’

According to the National Enquirer, Cruise is preparing for a war in November over box office supremacy. Top Gun: Maverick and No Time To Die will dual at the box office, leaving Cruise to shake in his boots. A source says “no one is more competitive Tom and going up against the new 007 film starring Daniel Craig has put the fear of God into him.”

Cruise is accustomed to big box office hits, and Bond threatens to crush him. A source says “Tom likes to win and coming in second is not an option.” The story concludes with an insider saying “this is going to get ugly.”

Silly Story

That last sentence is utterly meaningless. Ugly how? Is Cruise going to direct a smear campaign against one of the most beloved franchises in the world? Why does he care so much about this specific film and not any other high-profile release like Black Widow or Suicide Squad 2, both of which will also be released in the late fall.

They’re Not Competing

This story is false for one single reason: No Time To Die and Top Gun: Maverick are not opening on the same weekend. The story is very careful to say they’ll both be on movie screens in November, but they won’t trample each other. The oft-delayed upcoming Bond film is tentatively set for an American release on October 8, while Cruise will hit the big screen on November 19.

Gossip Cop supposes this story is technically correct, theaters will sell tickets for both films in November, but it’s willfully misleading. Bond films stay in theaters for months, but there’s no reason Cruise would sweat an action movie coming out over a month before his own film. By that logic, he’d be petrified of every single big-screen release this winter.

Other Silly Stories

Cruise is frequently portrayed as a paranoid man who worries about everything. The Enquirer claimed he was anxious to revamp his image by working with Reese Witherspoon, but that simply never happened. It claimed he was panicking over Cher’s memoir because it could have “embarrassing” details about him. She’s yet to complete the book, so that story was very premature and purely speculative.

This story is very similar to this tabloid’s report about Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa fighting in Australia over the potential success of Thor: Love and Thunder and Aquaman 2. Just because these high-profile franchises both exist doesn’t mean their stars are fighting. Cruise is not sweating a movie getting released a month before his, so this story is bogus.

