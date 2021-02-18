Tom Cruise, Olivia Munn Dating?

Did Tom Cruise pursue a romance with Olivia Munn last year? Gossip Cop is revisiting the report that came from a tabloid. Here’s what we learned.

Last February, NW claimed Tom Cruise was on a mission to find love at a pre-Oscar’s party. The tabloid insisted the actor only attended the soiree with the hopes of finding a lady, and Cruise had his sight set on Olvia Munn. According to an insider, the Jerry McGuire star “couldn’t keep his eyes” off of Munn and “rushed over” to meet her. “Tom is a charismatic man and really turned it on for Olivia. She was never quite mixed with upper A-listers like Tom and he capitalized on how pleased she was that he was paying her so much personal attention,” the source disclosed.

From there, the shady informant revealed that Cruise “pulled his usual stunt of suggesting they work together on a project” but his offer to the actress was sincere because he wanted “any chance to get to know her better.” The tipster continued that it had “been a while since Tom’s been so excited about a potential partner and he’s admitted it may be finally time to settle down again.”

The source then added Cruise was going to “pull out all the stops” to woo Munn and wanted her “officially on his arm” in time for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere that June. “Olivia was very excited at the prospect that Tom was interested in her and open to meeting up with him in private,” added the source.

Gossip Cop, however, found that the only piece of truth to the story was that Tom Cruise and Olivia Munn were attended the CAA pre-Oscar’s party that year. As far as Cruise pursuing a romance with Munn, that was incorrect. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the situation who assured us Cruise didn’t try to court Munn. Plus, at the time, Munn was in a relationship with Tucker Roberts. The actress broke up with Rogers about six months ago. In regards to Cruise, the actor hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since his tumultuous split from Katie Holmes.

The tabloids have still insisted the actor is romantically chasing after his colleagues and co-stars. In 2019, NW claimed Cruise was trying to seduce Jennifer Aniston into joining the Chruch of Scientology. Around the same time, the magazine asserted Cruise was convinced Michelle Dockery was the one for him. Gossip Cop debunked these phony reports.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?