Tom Cruise Trying To Recruit Meghan Markle For Scientology?

By Andrew Shuster

Is Tom Cruise really trying to recruit Meghan Markle for Scientology? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop looked into the situation.

According to NW, Cruise has always dreamed of converting a member of the royal family to his religion. A supposed source says Markle recently reached out to him through their mutual friend Oprah Winfrey, and he used it as “the perfect opportunity to infiltrate.” Cruise supposedly told the Duchess of Sussex all about Scientology and how it saved his life, and she expressed interest in learning more. The alleged insider further contends that the actor set her up on a private tour of the Church’s British Columbia headquarters near her home on Vancouver Island.

From there, the suspicious source maintains that Cruise and Markle secretly met up in London, where they visited the British Scientology headquarters “on a late-night undercover visit just before she flew back to Canada.” “He encouraged her to sign up to the Church’s introductory program, simply to open her mind and learn more about it,” adds the seemingly phony insider. “Meghan’s very spiritual and spends a lot of time seeking answers through various religions. She’s always been interested in the teachings of Scientology.”

Nothing about the tabloid’s story is remotely factual. For starters, if Markle had visited the Church of Scientology in British Columbia – it’s nearly impossible that she wouldn’t have been photographed there. It’s also highly unlikely she and Cruise could sneak around London without being spotted together. Also, how does Prince Harry factor into all of this? If any of this were true, surely Cruise would want the Duke of Sussex on board as well. His name isn’t mentioned once in the magazine’s ridiculous article.

Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Markle, who wasn’t able to speak on the record, but assures us there’s no truth to the magazine’s report. There’s no indication that the duchess has ever met Cruise, but for some bizarre reason, the tabloids insist on linking the two. Earlier this week, we busted Life & Style for falsely claiming Cruise wanted Markle to co-star in one of his next movies.

In January, Gossip Cop busted a similar article from New Idea, which wrongly reported that Cruise was helping Markle make her Hollywood comeback. That article even suggested that the two were having some sort of affair behind Prince Harry’s back. Of course, the entire storyline was absurd. We suppose it was just a matter of time before Scientology was thrown into the mix. This recurring narrative, however, remains untrue.