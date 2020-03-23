Tom Cruise Wants Meghan Markle To Co-Star In One Of His Next Movies?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Tom Cruise trying to get Meghan Markle to co-star in one of his next movies? That’s the premise of a new tabloid report. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

“Tom Tells Meghan: Let’s Make A Movie!” reads a headline in the latest issue of Life & Style. According to the magazine, Cruise is eager to work with the former Suits star now that she’s stepping back from the royal family. “Tom’s seen what she can do and the camera loves her,” says a supposed source. The alleged tipster adds, “If anyone can get Meghan back on a film set, it’s Tom. And what better way to get back on the big screen than starring opposite one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.”

The magazine provides very few details to back up its phony story. It’s very vague to say that Cruise wants to cast Markle “in one of his next” films. Which film would that be exactly? Considering that this story is total fiction, the magazine could have gotten a little more creative. For instance, we can totally see Markle playing a secret agent in one of the next Mission: Impossible sequels. Unfortunately, however, this entire storyline is made up.

Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Cruise, who wasn’t able to speak on the record, but tells us the tabloid’s story is flat-out fabricated. The movie star hasn’t reached out to Markle about working with her on a project. In reality, he’s been busy shooting the next entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Production on the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s expected to resume filming at some point in the near future. In all likelihood, Cruise is more concerned with completing the movie he’s currently shooting than casting Markle “in one of his next” projects.

It should be noted, Life & Style isn’t the first tabloid to invent this storyline. Back in January, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for falsely claiming Cruise was helping Markle make her Hollywood comeback. That article was 100 percent speculative and baseless. It also featured a misleading headline to make it appear as if Cruise and Markle were having some sort of affair behind Prince Harry’s back.

Life & Style is also the same magazine that said Cruise was upset about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx having a baby together. What baby, you ask? Exactly. The tabloid simply churns out fiction about the movie star. You won’t see him co-starring alongside Markle in a movie anytime soon.