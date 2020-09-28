Tom Cruise Making Gal Gadot's Husband Jealous: Report

Plus, this rumor originally surfaced months ago and there's been pretty much no news about Cruise or Gadot even mentioned the other in an interview or on social media. Like we said earlier, they had a few scenes together in a film from a decade ago. They're not buddy-buddy, and they're certainly not calling each other every day. We imagine that Cruise and Gadot are somewhat friendly — as friendly as you can be with a temporary coworker from ten years ago — but you'd think two people that supposedly talk enough to anger one of their spouses would mention the other during an interview at some point in the past few years. There is no years-old partnership between the two, nor is there any trouble between Gadot and her husband. Star invented this "relationship" wholesale with its eye-rolling language.