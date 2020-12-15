Report: Tom Cruise And Kate Winslet Going On Secret Dates

Tom & Kate's 'Rekindled' Friendship Is Something More?

“Tom is very charming and very persuasive. When he gets an idea in his head, he doesn’t let up until he gets what he wants. And right now, he wants Kate. He’s wooing her big time,” a source claims. The publication then notes a private moment the two shared at the Golden Globes in 2009. “They lost touch after that, though Tom loved when she made a big fuss about beating his underwater filming record. He got Kate’s number from Leo [DiCaprio] and reached out to her and they got along famously,” the insider continues. The source adds Crusie was the one who “suggested they join forces and read scripts together.”