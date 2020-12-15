Report: Tom Cruise And Kate Winslet Going On Secret Dates

The tabloids have been very busy pairing up Tom Cruise with several leading ladies in Hollywood. One publication maintains the actor went on secret dates with Kate Winslet. Is this true? Gossip Cop looks into the peculiar tale.
Recently, while shooting a scene for the upcoming movie, Avatar 2, Kate Winslet broke Tom Cruise’s record for longest underwater breath-hold in a feature film. New Idea purports that not only is Cruise impressed by this, but he's also making it his mission to leave the actress breathless in real life. Supposed insiders reveal Crusie and Winslet had a string of secret dates to discuss the possibility of working together. However, the outlet claims Cruise is smitten with Winslet and is going all out to make sure the English actress is his leading lady.
“Tom is very charming and very persuasive. When he gets an idea in his head, he doesn’t let up until he gets what he wants. And right now, he wants Kate. He’s wooing her big time,” a source claims. The publication then notes a private moment the two shared at the Golden Globes in 2009. “They lost touch after that, though Tom loved when she made a big fuss about beating his underwater filming record. He got Kate’s number from Leo [DiCaprio] and reached out to her and they got along famously,” the insider continues. The source adds Crusie was the one who “suggested they join forces and read scripts together.”
“Hollywood execs are all for it, as there are a bunch of empty studios in the UK right now, so it seems a shame to have two of the biggest names around sitting with time on their hands. Together, they’ve got the makings of a hit as big as Titanic,” the source discloses. The magazine then notes the timing of the Mission Impossible star’s pursuit is impeccable since the Divergent actress hasn’t been seen in public with her husband recently.
“There have been the occasional rumors of trouble in paradise for Kate and Ned. So this renewed friendship with Tom is raising eyebrows. If there’s anyone who could handle Tom’s eccentricities, it’s Kate, she likes her men quirky,” concludes the unnamed source.
Yes, Kate Winslet broke Tom Cruise’s record, but that doesn’t mean the actor is now romantically pursuing the actress. In fact, the report doesn’t make any sense. There haven’t been any other outlets confirming the two were working on a project together or that they’ve had “secret dates.” Plus, there’s also the glaring issue that Winslet is a happily married woman to Edward Abel Smtih (Ned). Gossip Cop doesn’t find anything about this story even remotely true.
This isn’t a surprise, since the tabloid has made various inaccurate claims about Tom Cruises’ love life before. For instance, New Idea also purported Cruise had a love triangle with co-statrs Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby. Gossip Cop busted the phony story when it came out. He's not dating either of the women, much less both at the same time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
